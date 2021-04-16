On April 16, a gunman open fired at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis city of Indiana in the United States, leaving at least eight people dead, and dozens injured. After the mass shooting, the gunman also killed himself. The incident happened at the FedEx Ground Plainfield Operations Center late Thursday.

As per reports, police officers received information about an active shooter at the FedEx centre near the airport at around 11 pm night. Journalist Matthew keys reported that about 60 people were injured, with more than 20 victims sustaining gunshot wounds. Citing sources in law enforcement, he informed that about 10 people suffered critical injuries while 20 victims sustained serious injuries. Around 30 people were walking wounded, in the aftermath of the mass shooting.

More: Law enforcement source says 10 people suffered critical injuries, more than 20 people suffered serious injuries and more than 30 people were “walking wounded” in mass shooting incident at FedEx facility in Indianapolis. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) April 16, 2021

Journalist Matthew Keys further stated that the accused in the Indianapolis mass shooting died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The accused also had multiple firearms in his possession.

#BREAKING: Man used multiple firearms to carry out mass shooting at Federal Express facility in Indianapolis before fatally shooting himself, source says. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) April 16, 2021

While speaking about the matter, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook did not specify the number of casualties but conceded that the injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds. She added, “As officers arrived, they came into contact with an active shooting incident. Preliminary information at this time is that the shooter has taken his own life. We don’t feel like there is an active threat to the community at this time.”

At present the identity of the shooter has not been revealed. Police said it was too early to tell if the shooter was an employee of the facility, and that an active investigation was underway.

FedEx releases a statement, emphasising safety as priority

In a statement, FedEx said, “We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating journalists.”

FedEx released the following statement after several people were shot at a facility in #Indianapolis. https://t.co/f686lYSNal pic.twitter.com/bjmtw2byDk — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithNews) April 16, 2021

Eyewitnesses recount the Indianapolis mass shooting

One Timothy Boillat and his friend Jeremiah Miller, who worked at the FedEx facility were eyewitnesses to the incident. “By the time we sat down at the smoke lounge and started eating, we heard two gunshots. We thought it was a car. We ignored. We then heard three shots and began thinking that it was an engine problem. Then, we heard around 6-10 shots,” Jeremiah Miller recounted.

He added, “This made me stand up and look out through the window. I saw a man with a sub-machine gun/automatic rifle of some sort and he started firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared. My friend’s mother came in and told us to get inside the car. We are currently telling our co-workers to not go to work and told them about the incident that just happened.”

#Indianapolis FedEx Shooting – Eye witness interviews.



Timothy Boillat and Jeremiah Miller



🎥: @IndyFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/eT9bYZBtaY — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) April 16, 2021

Another man named Parminder Singh informed that his niece was in the driver’s seat of the car when the mass shooting began. His niece did not know the shooter. The victim was shot on her left arm and was rushed to the hospital. “She got shot on her left arm. She’s fine, she’s in the hospital now,” Singh emphasised. In the aftermath of the mass shooting, the city police have closed access to Ameriplex Parkway from either direction.