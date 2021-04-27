Tuesday, April 27, 2021
‘India has always been a second home for me’: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee donates 1 Bitcoin, or Rs 41 lac, for oxygen supplies

The Australian legendry cricketer took to his official Twitter handle to inform about his decision and thanked Cummins for starting the initiative.

OpIndia Staff
Brett Lee becomes the second overseas cricketer to become a part of India's COVID-19 fight
Inspired by the humble gesture shown by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian pacer Pat Cummins, the former Australian pacer Brett Lee has also donated 1 Bitcoin, which is worth around Rs 41 lakh (on 27th April, 7:10 PM IST), to Crypto Relief to help purchase oxygen in hospitals across India as the country continues to battle with the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Australian legendry cricketer took to his official Twitter handle to inform about his decision and thanked Cummins for starting the initiative. 

“India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic,” Lee wrote in a tweet.

“I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I’d like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India,” he added.

Though not going down well with the assorted gang of ‘liberals’, Cummins became the first overseas cricketer to start the initiative by donating USD 50,000 towards the PM CARES Fund. He had urged others to come forward and help India in the battle against the deadly pathogen which has been wreaking havoc across the country.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

'India has always been a second home for me': Former Australian pacer Brett Lee donates 1 Bitcoin, or Rs 41 lac, for oxygen supplies

