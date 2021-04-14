Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Home News Reports With over 1 lakh active cases, Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh is currently the worst affected state...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

With over 1 lakh active cases, Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh is currently the worst affected state after Maharashtra

By March 24, Chhattisgarh was recording 2,000+ cases, and by March 27, it crossed the 3,000+ cases mark per day. On April 13, the state recorded over 15,000 new cases of Covid.

Anurag
Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh recorded 15,000+ cases on April 13 (Representational Image: ET Healthworld)
100

India is facing the second wave of Covid-19, and Maharashtra is leading the charts in terms of new cases. On April 13, out of 1,85,294 cases recorded across India, Maharashtra had contributed 60,212 new cases. Another runner in the race who is pacing up quickly is Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. The state recorded 15,121 new cases on Tuesday, and currently, there are over one lakh active cases in the state.

Chhattisgarh’s performance in last one month

On March 14, the state was doing well and recorded only 475 new cases. However, within a few days, the situation started to get worse when the state suddenly recorded over 1,000 cases on March 18. From there, Chhattisgarh continuously saw a spike in the number. By March 24, the state was recording 2,000+ cases, and by March 27, it crossed the 3,000+ cases mark per day.

Chhattisgarh’s performance through March (Source: Covid19india.org)

On April 4, Chhattisgarh crossed the alarming number of 5,000 cases per day, and by April 7, that is, within just three days, it had crossed the 10,000 mark. Since that day, the state is recording 10,000+ cases, and yesterday it reached a new high with over 15,000 cases in a single day.

Chhattisgarh’s performance in April till date (Source: Covid19india.org)

The death rate is alarming in the state

While the nation’s death rate on April 13 was 0.55%, Chhattisgarh’s death rate was almost double at 1.03%. Comparing it with Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in terms of population, the death rate on the same day was 0.4%, which is below the national average. While Chhattisgarh saw 1,058 deaths in the last seven days, Uttar Pradesh lost 375 people to a novel coronavirus infection in the same period.

Deaths due to Covid-19 in India, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh (Source: Covid19india.org)

Chhattisgarh CM was busy campaigning in Assam

While the state was going through a tough time, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel was busy campaigning for Congress candidates in Assam for ongoing Assembly elections. He was missing from the state during the brutal attack by Naxals on CRPF officers during an encounter and had continued with his election rallies hours after the news broke in media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChhattisgarh corona cases, Chhattisgarh active cases, Chhattisgarh news
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

With over 1 lakh active cases, Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh is currently the worst affected state after Maharashtra

Anurag -
Chhattisgarh has been recording over 10,000 cases since April 7 and it reported 15,000+ cases on April 13.
World

CNN staffer reveals to Project Veritas spy how they ran pro-Biden propaganda to get Donald Trump out of office

OpIndia Staff -
CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with the Project Veritas spy where he ended up making the damning revelations.

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath self-isolates after staff members test positive for Chinese coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath urged everyone to follow Indian government and UP state government guidelines and not to pay attention to rumours.

Mayor Sadiq Khan vows to bring the Indian Premier League to London to boost his reelection chances: Details

World OpIndia Staff -
London mayor Sadiq Khan promises to bring the Indian Premier League to the British capital as part of his reelection campaign.

BBC Urdu documentary reveals how state-sanctioned Pakistani textbooks demonize Hindus

World OpIndia Staff -
BBC Urdu published a video on YouTube highlighting the prejudice against Hindus that textbooks in Pakistan advocate.

Constant ‘beheading’ threats by Islamists: Hindus come out in large numbers to support Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, demand security for him

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
Enraged by the Muslim politicians and religious groups openly issuing death threats, Hindus come together to support Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
Read more
News Reports

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot
Read more
News Reports

India has to become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, or it will be turned into an Islamic nation by 2030: Kerala MLA

OpIndia Staff -
"Can we let this nation (go) to any particular community? This needs to be discussed. Somebody has to speak up," PC George emphasised.
Read more
Social Media

It’s a lung… it’s a burnt toast… it’s a duck pic… No! It’s a painting by Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee did not appear in any election rallies or gave any statement regarding the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal after Election Commission banned her from campaigning for 24 hours
Read more
Opinions

Attempts to draw false equivalence between the Kumbh Mela and Tablighi Jamaat congregation do not make sense: Here’s why

K Bhattacharjee -
Attempts are being made to draw false equivalences between the Kumbh Mela and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last year.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,877FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com