Sunday, April 4, 2021
Bhupesh Baghel busy campaigning in Assam while Chhattisgarh reels from death of Jawans in encounter with Naxals, netizens outrage

Even hours after the attack, Bhupesh Baghel is yet to leave for Chhattisgarh. He said on Sunday morning that he had received a call from Home Minister Amit Shah and would reach his state only in the evening.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: PTI
73

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has continued to campaign in Assam for the Congress party well after a devastating loss of lives of Jawans during an encounter with Maoists in his own state.

His unwillingness to return to Chhattisgarh immediately has attracted strong criticism from journalists and citizens on social media. Jitender Sharma said that so many security personnel had lost their lives in his state but Bhupesh Baghel was busy campaigning far away in Assam.

People also criticised ‘journalists’ who were busy lavishing praise on Bhupesh Baghel for campaigning in Assam.

The misguided priorities of the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister was also criticised.

The BJP criticised the Chhattisgarh CM as well. BJP MP from Mangaldoi, Dilip Saikia, said, “At a time when many security personnel have lost their lives, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is busy in the poll campaign in Assam. He is camping here with government staff and misusing government machinery. Election Commission should investigate this matter.”

According to reports, at least 20 Jawans have lost their lives following the encounter at Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

