Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has continued to campaign in Assam for the Congress party well after a devastating loss of lives of Jawans during an encounter with Maoists in his own state.

Even hours after the attack, Bhupesh Baghel is yet to leave for Chhattisgarh. He said on Sunday morning that he had received a call from Home Minister Amit Shah and would reach his state only in the evening.

7 injured security personnel who were shifted to Raipur are out of danger. 21 personnel are missing & rescue team is searching for them. I received a call from HM Amit Shah. He has sent CRPF DG to the state. I’ll return to Chhattisgarh in the evening: Chhattisgarh CM in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/SbPvoj7W5r — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

His unwillingness to return to Chhattisgarh immediately has attracted strong criticism from journalists and citizens on social media. Jitender Sharma said that so many security personnel had lost their lives in his state but Bhupesh Baghel was busy campaigning far away in Assam.

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों का इतना बड़ा हमला हो गया, 8 जवान शहीद हुये, 20 घायल, कई जवानों के गायब होने की खबर, राज्य COVID-19 से बेहाल, लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री जी राज्य से पत्रकारों की टोली ले जा आसाम में प्रचार कर रहे। https://t.co/Faen1G6nKR — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) April 4, 2021

As Naxal violence shoots up in Chhattisgarh, it’s comforting to know that the CM is away campaigning in Assam — Kadian (@KadianTweets) April 3, 2021

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is busy for Congress campaign in other States, along with Twitter Prime Minister #RahulGandhi , while in his own State brave 5 CRPF Jawans martyred & 21 Jawans still missing after fierce encounter with Naxals. All Naxals need to be eliminated early pic.twitter.com/j0Lex2aNNy — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) April 4, 2021

People also criticised ‘journalists’ who were busy lavishing praise on Bhupesh Baghel for campaigning in Assam.

Hello @rohini_sgh, will you please ask Bhupesh Baghel to cut short his campaign in Assam and rush back to Chhatisgarh like you asked Yogi Adityanath?



Or you will not because you only cover UP? pic.twitter.com/ptMZkBSh8d — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) April 4, 2021

The misguided priorities of the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister was also criticised.

At a time when Chhattisgarh is facing resurgence of naxalism and deadly attacks on security personnels , CM Bhupesh Baghel is busy campaigning in Assam . Priorities !!! pic.twitter.com/J5DBwVp5ON — Atul Ahuja (@atulahuja_) April 4, 2021

The BJP criticised the Chhattisgarh CM as well. BJP MP from Mangaldoi, Dilip Saikia, said, “At a time when many security personnel have lost their lives, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is busy in the poll campaign in Assam. He is camping here with government staff and misusing government machinery. Election Commission should investigate this matter.”

According to reports, at least 20 Jawans have lost their lives following the encounter at Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.