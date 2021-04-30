Friday, April 30, 2021
Home Government and Policy 'Reservation' in the COVID-19 vaccine process? Chhattisgarh's Congress CM writes to PM Modi, suggests...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Reservation’ in the COVID-19 vaccine process? Chhattisgarh’s Congress CM writes to PM Modi, suggests ‘socially weaker’ be given priority

Interestingly, Chhattisgarh has announced that it would offer the vaccines for free to its people. Therefore, the 'economically weaker' and 'socially weaker' sections are already getting the vaccines for free.

OpIndia Staff
0

The Indian government has opened the vaccination process for those between the ages of 18 and 45. The state government and private hospitals are now beginning the process of vaccinating those between the ages of 18 and 45, while the central government is moving ahead with its planned vaccination process, focussing on those above the age of 45. In the process, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has now demanded a form of ‘reservation’ for the socially weaker sections in the COVID-19 vaccine process.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is a Congress leader, has suggested that the government implement a form of reservation in the vaccine process. Writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has written that an order of priority for vaccination should be fixed in the age category of 18-44 years, and priority should be given to the socially and economically weaker sections, in the light of the shortage of vaccine.

Baghel has also suggested that on-sight registration be offered for the preferred lot so that nobody is deprived of the vaccination since right now, the registration is only online.

The Congress leader claims that there is a shortage of vaccine and due to that, it is imperative that “socially weaker” and “economically weaker” sections are given the vaccine first. It is pertinent to note that while several Congress-ruled states are talking about the shortage of vaccines, Karnataka has placed an order for 1 crore vaccine doses to inoculate those between the ages of 18 and 44.

Interestingly, Chhattisgarh has announced that it would offer the vaccines for free to its people. And that was a wise and fair decision by several states, including Chhattisgarh since many who are economically weaker might not be able to afford the vaccine if they want to get inoculated before their phased vaccination, where the central government would provide it for free.

While phased vaccinations are the norm worldover, demanding that “socially weaker” sections be given priority makes no scientific sense. Government grant prioritisation to those who at a higher risk and offer vaccine for free for those who are economically weaker. The only sense that demanding prioritisation of ‘socially weaker’ sections makes is political and certainly not scientific.

In an order released on Friday (April 23) by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), it has laid down guidelines for facilitating the systematic implementation of Phase III of the vaccination drive. The guidelines have been issued keeping in mind the cohort size, the number of individuals are eligible for vaccination during a particular phase. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has specified that all efforts should be made to control overcrowding and law and order situation.

The order stated that it will be mandatory for both public and private covid vaccination centres to register on the CoWIN app, record details of all vaccination, issue digital certificates and report to CoWIN and AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) systems. All previous guidelines required for a health facility to be considered a Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) will remain unchanged. This includes the availability of sufficient cold chain equipment, capacity, trained vaccinators, rooms, and the ability to managed AEFI.

The private hospitals, which will provide vaccination services, can procure the vaccines directly from the manufacturers but only from the supply not meant for the Government of India. It may be noted that the manufacturers will sell 50% vaccine doses to the central govt, and the rest 50% to both state governments and private hospitals. The private CVCs should declare the types of vaccines, stockpile, and their prices on the CoWIN app. “All vaccination slots at private CVCs will continue to be offered only for online appointment from CoWIN or Arogya Setu. On-site registration/ appointments will be allowed only if any doses are left in the last opened vial(s) so as to minimize vaccine wastages,” the order clarified.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

‘Reservation’ in the COVID-19 vaccine process? Chhattisgarh’s Congress CM writes to PM Modi, suggests ‘socially weaker’ be given priority

OpIndia Staff -
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghe has suggested that govt implement a form of reservation in the COVID vaccine process
News Reports

Chinese state media now claims that cases of a mutant strain found in India detected in China, 11 taken to the hospital: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state media is now claiming that they have detected some cases of mutant strains of COVID-19 found in Indian in China.

Exit polls predict a close contest in West Bengal, clear verdict in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Exit polls predict win for NDA in Assam and Puducherry, LDF in Kerala, DMK+ in Tamil Nadu, and mixed verdict for West Bengal

Bharat Biotech reduces the price of Covaxin for state governments a day after Covishield price for states cut by SII

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bharat Biotech has announced that it is reducing the price of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for the state governments to Rs 400 from Rs 600

Top sellers of India’s misery: Hindustan Times, AFP, Bloomberg and Nur Photo emerge biggest contributors of crematorium photos on Getty Images

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several media houses, agencies and photographers selling photos of funeral pyres from India at Rs 23,000 per photo on Getty Images

50-year old woman came to vote in place of 31-year old woman, BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey says, TMC goons gherao his car

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With final phase of voting concluding in West Bengal today, the results of the high octane elections will be declared on 2nd May, 2021.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Loksatta, Indian Express ‘fact-check’ 85-year-old Swayamsevak’s supreme sacrifice amid Covid pandemic, his daughter sets record straight

OpIndia Staff -
After the story went viral on social media, mainstream media seem to have taken it upon themselves to 'fact-check' the grieving family
Read more
News Reports

Tragedy porn amid COVID-19 crisis: Photographs of funeral pyres from India selling for Rs. 23,000 each on stock image sites

OpIndia Staff -
Stock image site Getty Images is hosting dozens of photographs depicting Indian funeral pyres, selling them for up to Rs. 23,000
Read more
Opinions

Fact-checking a dead Sanghi – the reason why Indian media stoops so low

Rahul Roushan -
Hinduphobia is real, and it has manifested itself when two newspapers decided to discredit the ultimate sacrifice of an 85 years old RSS Swayamsevak.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Protesting ‘farmers’ have laid seize to Future Group’s storage facility for 4 months, company approaches HC

OpIndia Staff -
Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd has submitted in court that food items Wirth Rs 66 lakhs have already been destroyed and items worth Rs 1.5 crores will perish soon f the blockade continues.
Read more
News Reports

Columnist with The Wire, Al Jazeera amongst others apologises over spreading fake news of a funeral, NDTV’s Ravish Kumar continues to be brazen

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Sharma, the elder brother of Anubhav Sharma informed that he performed the last rites for funeral of his brother with his own hands.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Tripura District Magistrate raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by collar

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the Tripura West DM is seen pulling the groom by his collar, thrashing the priest at a wedding in Agartala.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,251FansLike
534,533FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com