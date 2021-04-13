Daughter of convict Lalu Yadav to fast in Ramzan for her father's well-being

Ahead of Ramzan, the daughter of scam-tainted politician Lalu Yadav has announced that she would fast for a month for the well-being of her father. Lalu Yadav has been convicted for his role in the infamous fodder scam and is now lodged at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi over ‘poor health conditions’.

In a tweet on Monday (April 12), Rohini Acharya said, “Ramzan is starting from tomorrow. I have decided to undertake fasting for a month for the well-being of my father. I will pray for his recovery and hope that justice will be delivered to him.” She informed that she would also pray to Allah to maintain peace and harmony in the country. “At the same time, I will ask God/Allah to restore peace and harmony in this nation,” Rohini Acharya added.

कल से रमज़ान का पाक महीना शुरू हो रहा है! इस साल हमने भी फैसला किया है कि पूरे महीने अपने पापा के सेहतयाबी और सलामती के लिए रोज़े रखूंगी! पापा की हालत में सुधार हो और जल्दी न्याय मिल सके इसकी भी दुआ करूँगी!



साथ ही मुल्क में अमन चैन हो इसलिए ईश्वर / अल्लाह से कामना करूँगी 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yBYyz8V9Oc — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) April 12, 2021

Daughter of Lalu Yadav fails at monkey balancing

In a desperate attempt at monkey balancing, she tweeted, “It is also the time for Chaitra Navratri. I have the requisite strength within me to celebrate both the festivals with equal devotion.” On being called out for playing religious politics, she added, “I am unaffected by hateful ideologies borne out of venomous society. Happy Chaitra Navratri “

Fodder scam convict maintaining a luxurious lifestyle

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the RJD supremo, was jailed in multiple cases linked to the infamous fodder scam. Instead of living in jail, he had been enjoying his time in the bungalow allotted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director in Ranchi. He was shifted to the Bungalow from RIMS to apparently save him from Coronavirus infection. It is believed that Lalu had been running his party from the hospital for the past two years. During the Bihar elections 2020, he had managed everything from the RIMS Director’s Bungalow. Meanwhile, the Director is forced to stay at the institute’s guest-house. He is now being treated at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi.