Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Home News Reports Scam convict Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini to keep Roza during Ramzan for her father's...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Scam convict Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini to keep Roza during Ramzan for her father’s health, will pray to Allah too

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the RJD supremo, was jailed in multiple cases linked to the infamous fodder scam. Instead of living in jail, he had been enjoying his time in the bungalow allotted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director in Ranchi.

OpIndia Staff
Daughter of convict Lalu Yadav to fast in Ramzan for her father's well-being
Lalu Yadav (left), Rohin Acharya (right), images via DailyO and Bollywood Locha
4

Ahead of Ramzan, the daughter of scam-tainted politician Lalu Yadav has announced that she would fast for a month for the well-being of her father. Lalu Yadav has been convicted for his role in the infamous fodder scam and is now lodged at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi over ‘poor health conditions’.

In a tweet on Monday (April 12), Rohini Acharya said, “Ramzan is starting from tomorrow. I have decided to undertake fasting for a month for the well-being of my father. I will pray for his recovery and hope that justice will be delivered to him.” She informed that she would also pray to Allah to maintain peace and harmony in the country. “At the same time, I will ask God/Allah to restore peace and harmony in this nation,” Rohini Acharya added.

Daughter of Lalu Yadav fails at monkey balancing

In a desperate attempt at monkey balancing, she tweeted, “It is also the time for Chaitra Navratri. I have the requisite strength within me to celebrate both the festivals with equal devotion.” On being called out for playing religious politics, she added, “I am unaffected by hateful ideologies borne out of venomous society. Happy Chaitra Navratri “

Fodder scam convict maintaining a luxurious lifestyle

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the RJD supremo, was jailed in multiple cases linked to the infamous fodder scam. Instead of living in jail, he had been enjoying his time in the bungalow allotted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director in Ranchi. He was shifted to the Bungalow from RIMS to apparently save him from Coronavirus infection. It is believed that Lalu had been running his party from the hospital for the past two years. During the Bihar elections 2020, he had managed everything from the RIMS Director’s Bungalow. Meanwhile, the Director is forced to stay at the institute’s guest-house. He is now being treated at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

What happened in Chhabra, Rajasthan after a Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day...

Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Gyanvapi mosque management committee seeks a stay on ASI survey, Sunni board supports them

OpIndia Staff -
The Gyanvapi mosque management committee had filed an urgent petition in Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Maharashtra: Viral video shows corpses of Covid patients wrapped in garbage bag and polythene being taken for cremation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One of the corpses had a black garbage bag taped over it while the face was wrapped in a polythene bag.

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

OpIndia Scoops Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.

‘Victim card’: Netizens react as ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui vows to quit social media, political jokes

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui has now announced that he would quit making political jokes and leave social media platforms.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine
Read more
News Reports

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss
Read more
Opinions

Attempts to draw false equivalence between the Kumbh Mela and Tablighi Jamaat congregation do not make sense: Here’s why

K Bhattacharjee -
Attempts are being made to draw false equivalences between the Kumbh Mela and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last year.
Read more
News Reports

Shops burnt, stones pelted on police in Baran, Rajasthan after 3 Muslim men stabbed one Kamal Singh: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Shops burnt, police personnel injured, stone pelting, fire department vehicles attacked in Chhabra, Rajasthan.
Read more
Social Media

‘Victim card’: Netizens react as ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui vows to quit social media, political jokes

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui has now announced that he would quit making political jokes and leave social media platforms.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,725FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com