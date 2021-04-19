Monday, April 19, 2021
Home News Reports As Centre steps in to rescue Delhi, AAP crawls out to take credit for...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

As Centre steps in to rescue Delhi, AAP crawls out to take credit for Covid care facility

Netizens also called out Kejriwal government's shamelessness at rushing to take credit for facilities set up by Central government

OpIndia Staff
AAP takes credit for COVID facility set up by Centre
1

On April 18, history repeated itself when Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party tried to take credit for Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in Chattarpur and Covid centre by DRDO at Delhi Cantt. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendra Jain went for a photo-op at the Centres on the pretext of “reviewing the arrangements”.

Tweet by AAP taking credit of Covid centre by ITBP

In a tweet, Sisodia said, “This Centre will add over 5,000 beds for Corona patients. Our teams are working hard to ensure at least 500 beds to be operational by Tuesday.”

Tweet by Manish Sisodia taking credit of Covid centre

Jain also tweeted on similar lines and said, “Visited the make-shift hospital of DRDO with Hon’ble Dy CM @msisodia. This will be operational from Monday. 250 ICU beds will become operational from tomorrow, and 250 more will be added in the next few days.”

Tweet by Satyendra Jain taking credit of Covid centre by DRDO at Delhi Cantt

It has to be noted that AAP’s official handle, Sisodia or Jain, nowhere mentioned ITBP centre and DRDO centre have been built with union government’s support. CM Kejriwal retweeted their tweets and skipped to thank the Centre for support.

Netizens raised eyebrows at AAP’s cheap tactics

Several netizens replied to the tweets by AAP and its members. While calling them shameless, they mentioned that AAP is trying to steal credit and indulge in cheap politics.

History repeating itself for AAP

This is not the first time AAP took credit for the initiatives the union government took after the Delhi government failed to control the surge in Covid cases. Last year, after union Home Minister Amit Shah had a high-level meeting with Delhi government officials, Sardar Patel Covid Centre was established with the support of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Once the setup was done, AAP tried to take credit for the Centre. AAP’s Sanjay Singh claimed that while BJP built the Sardar Patel statue, the Delhi government built the Covid Centre. Netizens had mocked and criticized the Delhi government for cheap politics.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi coronavirus cases, delhi coronavirus, drdo delhi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As Centre steps in to rescue Delhi, AAP crawls out to take credit for Covid care facility

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens also called out Kejriwal government's shamelessness at rushing to take credit for facilities set up by Central government
Opinions

When ‘comedians’ double up as doctors and believe ‘Bhakts’ deserve the misery as Chinese coronavirus rages

Nirwa Mehta -
You will never see them questioning how many mosques have opened up their gates as medical facilities. Because, everyone likes to keep their heads.

Fact-check: Is Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee asking devotees to enter Harmandir Sahib without a mask?

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Last year the SGPC had refused to ask devotees to wear masks at Harmandir Sahib, and had asked who were wearing to remove it

Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, SAIL announce the supply of liquid oxygen from their plants for COVID-19 patients

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several Indian steel manufacturers have come forward to divert oxygen for their plants for medical use for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Mamata’s party is regularly doing big rallies in Bengal, but they don’t post on Twitter. Here could be the reason

Politics OpIndia Staff -
While Rahul Gandhi's change of heart on election rallies have drawn the eyeballs towards BJP, Mamata Banerjee is going unabated about her way with virtually no criticism.

Kejriwal government files FIR against four airlines for not checking passengers flying from Maharashtra for negative RT-PCR report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An FIR has been lodged against four airlines Indigo, Air Asia, Vistara and Spicejet under the DDMA ACT by the Delhi govt

Recently Popular

News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
Read more
News Reports

Video claiming a dargah was recently constructed on footpath along Sabarmati riverfront road in Ahmedabad goes viral: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens have shared a video claiming that a dargah had mysteriously sprung up along the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad
Read more
News Reports

World Hindu Foundation asks Justice Rohinton Nariman to take back his ‘mischievous’ comments on Vedas

OpIndia Staff -
The World Hindu Foundation has expressed outrage at recent comments on Hinduism made by Justice Rohinton Nariman.
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand BJP leader Suhail Pasha resigns after video shows him boasting about making village ‘Pandit-free’ goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Suhail Pasha said, "We already have a mosque in place. We don't have any such necessity to (offer prayers in the market) but we will do so to create chaos."
Read more
Media

Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire spreads fake news a day after The Logical Indian apologised for the same: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan spread fake news again, in fact, the same fake news that the Logical Indians had apologised for just a day ago.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
530,336FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com