On April 18, history repeated itself when Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party tried to take credit for Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in Chattarpur and Covid centre by DRDO at Delhi Cantt. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendra Jain went for a photo-op at the Centres on the pretext of “reviewing the arrangements”.

In a tweet, Sisodia said, “This Centre will add over 5,000 beds for Corona patients. Our teams are working hard to ensure at least 500 beds to be operational by Tuesday.”

Jain also tweeted on similar lines and said, “Visited the make-shift hospital of DRDO with Hon’ble Dy CM @msisodia. This will be operational from Monday. 250 ICU beds will become operational from tomorrow, and 250 more will be added in the next few days.”

It has to be noted that AAP’s official handle, Sisodia or Jain, nowhere mentioned ITBP centre and DRDO centre have been built with union government’s support. CM Kejriwal retweeted their tweets and skipped to thank the Centre for support.

Several netizens replied to the tweets by AAP and its members. While calling them shameless, they mentioned that AAP is trying to steal credit and indulge in cheap politics.

बहुत ही निर्लज्जह और बेशर्म इंसान है आप मनीष जी। काम से कम एक धन्यवाद राधास्वामी सत्संग व्यास और BSF को भी बोल देते जिन्होंने ये सारा इंतेज़ाम किया है — Pramod Dixit (@PramodDixit_77) April 18, 2021

@schawla13 promptly reaching to take credit. Nowhere in the tweet its mentioned DRDO did it😂 — Sandeep Pai (@smgpai) April 18, 2021

You wont mention that it is built by DRDO, but you will shamelessly take credit for this!

Although we should refrain from making political statements in these times, but stating facts is important so that you guys dont keep fooling people! — Ayush Gupta (@Advocate_Ayush) April 18, 2021

History repeating itself for AAP

This is not the first time AAP took credit for the initiatives the union government took after the Delhi government failed to control the surge in Covid cases. Last year, after union Home Minister Amit Shah had a high-level meeting with Delhi government officials, Sardar Patel Covid Centre was established with the support of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Once the setup was done, AAP tried to take credit for the Centre. AAP’s Sanjay Singh claimed that while BJP built the Sardar Patel statue, the Delhi government built the Covid Centre. Netizens had mocked and criticized the Delhi government for cheap politics.