Thursday, April 15, 2021
Home Opinions Political opposition amid pandemic has become so devoid of humanity that Modi haters now...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Political opposition amid pandemic has become so devoid of humanity that Modi haters now want Gujaratis dead

You lowlives can continue to wallow in the shallowness of your own thoughts. Because whether you like it or not, Gujarat model is here to stay.

Nirwa Mehta
'Liberals' hate Gujaratis because they hate Modi (image courtesy: DNAIndia.com)
2

At the beginning of pandemic last year, when we were just trying to figure out what is this monster China has unleashed on us, many of us thought that we will all emerge from this nightmare a little bit kinder, nicer and overall better humans. A year later, as the virus goes unhinged, there are people who are celebrating the death. If you are a Gujarati, especially, you deserve to die.

Just one army veteran hating on Gujaratis

Here is one Rajendra Bhaduri. He wears a uniform in his profile picture, signifying at one point he vowed to protect Indians. But here he is, celebrating the grim situation of Chinese coronavirus in Gujarat as a ‘vengeance’. Just how much do you hate Narendra Modi and Amit Shah that you cheer for the death of Gujaratis as ‘revenge’.

As a COVID positive person myself and as a primary caregiver for two COVID positive patients at home, who is struggling the guilt of ‘bringing virus home’, that I have not used expletives while writing this speaks a lot about my restrain. Rajendra Bhaduri, how do you live with yourself?

What is worse is that Bhaduri here is not an exception but the rule when it comes to Modi haters who’d rather have Gujaratis dead if it shows Modi as a failure. Here are some more examples:

Congress being its usual self

Here is the primary opposition party, whose man-child of a leader thinks he deserves to be Prime Minister only because his father, grandmother and great grandfather were one. Why does Congress hate us Gujaratis so much? Is it because Gujaratis have not voted the party to power in over two decades? Yes, so people are dying, the administration is struggling as it is everywhere across India. But we will not forget that you danced on dead bodies of Gujaratis amid the raging pandemic.

Gujarati ‘satirist’ mocking ‘Gujarat model’

One of the most misplaced sense of importance some people have is that they are ‘speaking truth to power’ and hence as ‘brave’. Urvish Kothari is one such satirist. He writes columns for vernacular newspaper Gujarat Samachar. When the Islamic terrorist attacked CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February 2019 because he wanted to kill those who ‘drink cow urine’, Gujarat Samachar thought invoking ‘How’s the josh’ catch phrase to question the government was a good move. Islamists were using the phrase to celebrate the Pulwama attack.

“How is the josh”

The reference to the film Uri, which was on surgical strikes India carried out to avenge the Uri attacks, Gujarat Samachar mocked the government, which has been using the catchphrase while interacting with citizens lately. The phrase ‘how is the josh’ was not used by citizens to question the government, but it is actually used by jihadis to celebrate the Pulwama attack. Sometimes, terrorist sympathisers masquerading as mediapersons also use it to cheer for terrorists.

So when a columnist associated with this piece of hatred mocks ‘Gujarat model’ while his fellow brethren are suffering, it just shows that they are not questioning the administration for struggling healthcare but are just scoring a political point. Your hatred for Modi is being masqueraded as ‘anguish’ for the suffering of Gujaratis and no one is buying this bullsh*t accept fellow haters like yourself.

But you know what? Gujarat and Gujaratis will come out victorious. We are way more resilient. The ‘Gujarat model’ you are mocking worked not because Modi brought it with him, but he just managed to highlight it. Gujarat, a state with all adversities in terms of resources, has managed to not only survive but thrive. We will emerge stronger from this pandemic too. We will continue to provide medicines, essential anti viral drugs as well as oxygen across India and beyond.

You lowlives can continue to wallow in the shallowness of your own thoughts. Because whether you like it or not, Gujarat model is here to stay.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Political opposition amid pandemic has become so devoid of humanity that Modi haters now want Gujaratis dead

Nirwa Mehta -
One would've thought the pandemic would have humbled a few people and made them kinder, but then, 'liberals' would rather dance on dead bodies of Gujaratis if it shows 'Modi failed'
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Families of deceased COVID-19 patients will now have to pay Rs. 2,500 for “storage” and “carriage” of the bodies

OpIndia Staff -
After fixing rates for treating moderate, severe, very serious COVID-19 patients, Chhattisgarh introduces dead body handling charges

CNN hoped for higher Covid-19 death toll, hyped pandemic deaths to improve ratings, technical director admits in Project Veritas leak

World OpIndia Staff -
CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with a Project Veritas agent where he made the revelations.

Pakistan on the verge of civil war as it bans TLP for violent protests over the arrest of its leader and Muhammad cartoons in...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan Government has taken the decision to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for their violent protests in the country

Hindu leader in Panipat explains why he thought it is necessary to come out in streets in support of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob came face to face with Hindu organisations who carried out a sit-in vigil in support of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

Amdavad Municipal Corporation introduces ‘drive through’ RTPCR testing as COVID-19 cases surge in the state

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
First ever drive-through RTPCR testing centre opened in Ahmedabad, Gujarat as the state battles Chinese coronavirus

Recently Popular

World

Mayor Sadiq Khan vows to bring the Indian Premier League to London to boost his reelection chances: Details

OpIndia Staff -
London mayor Sadiq Khan promises to bring the Indian Premier League to the British capital as part of his reelection campaign.
Read more
World

CNN staffer reveals to Project Veritas spy how they ran pro-Biden propaganda to get Donald Trump out of office

OpIndia Staff -
CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with the Project Veritas spy where he ended up making the damning revelations.
Read more
News Reports

Missionaries converted over 1 lakh people amidst the pandemic, claims to have planted more churches than all the 25 years of their work in...

OpIndia Staff -
Missionaries claim they used the distress faced by poor people during the lockdown to convert them to Christianity and build more churches
Read more
News Reports

COVID-19 outbreak: Maharashtra to get 100 MT oxygen from Ambani owned Reliance’s Jamnagar plant

OpIndia Staff -
Urban development minister Eknath Shinde said that Maharashtra will receive 100 MT of oxygen supply from Reliance's Jamnagar plant
Read more
News Reports

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,079FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com