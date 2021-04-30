A video has gone viral on the internet where a Muslim woman called Hina Khan is pleading with authorities to save her life alleging that she is being harassed due to dowry. She alleged that her in-laws are subjecting her to violence due to dowry.

Hina Khan says that she has approached the police over the matter but has not received any help. “I don’t want to die,” she says in the video. “I do not want to become another Ayesha,” she says. She is believed to be from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Hina Khan from Bulandshahr, UP is being subjected to violence and harrasment by her in-laws for #dowry. Local police are not helping as she can't afford to bribe them. She says she'll commit suicide if her harrasment doesn't stop. @bulandshahrpol pic.twitter.com/QCCDdOWNen — MuslimMirror.com (@MuslimMirror) April 29, 2021

She also appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help her in her time of distress. She says that she has been running from pillar to post for the past six months but has not received any help because she does not have the money to bribe the authorities.

Hina Khan also appealed to journalists to highlight her plight so that she receives justice. She says that her in-laws are threatening her life and says she will be killed.

The Ayesha referred to in her plea is Ayesha Khan from Gujarat who had committed suicide after being harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry. Ayesha had recorded a video before jumping into the Sabarmati River.

The suicide video triggered a wave of sympathy for the victim following which the husband was arrested by the Police before receiving bail.