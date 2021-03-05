Friday, March 5, 2021
‘Go die and send me a video of your death’: Ayesha’s husband Arif had told her on the phone just before her suicide

The Ahmedabad Police has recovered a 70-minute call recording, in which it has been revealed that Ayesha spoke to her husband Arif before ending her life.

The deceased woman Ayesha with her husband Arif/ Image Source: Newsunique
The 23-year-old Ayesha, who jumped to the Sabarmati river to end her life after recording a video, had spoken to her husband before taking the extreme step. The Gujarat Police said that Ayesha took the extreme step after her husband asked her to die and send a video of the same.

According to the reports, the Ahmedabad Police has recovered a 70-minute call recording, in which it has been revealed that Ayesha spoke to her husband Arif before ending her life. In the 70-minute audio recording, Ayesha and Arif were also heard speaking about the dowry case.

In the audio, Ayesha was heard speaking to her husband, who yelled at her, saying, “Go die and send me a video of your death”. The police have recovered Arif’s mobile phone that revealed Ayesha spoke to him for more than an hour before ending her life.

Ayesha had committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on February 25, after facing harassment by her husband, whom she had married in 2018.

Husband harassed, talked vulgar to girlfriend in her presence

A week after Ayesha’s death, more details had emerged that revealed former’s husband Arif had an extra-marital affair with a Rajasthan girl. Ayesha’s husband Arif use to call up his girlfriend and indulge in vulgar conversations with her in the presence of his wife, Ayesha, reports have said. Despite harassment from her husband, Ayesha decided to remain quiet and not confront her husband.

Reportedly, Arif had confessed to Ayesha that he had another woman in his life and had maintained that he would not leave her for Ayesha. Earlier in 2020, Ayesha had also filed a dowry harassment case against Arif and his family at the Vatva Police Station in Ahmedabad.

As Arif continued to harass Ayesha, the 23-year-old decided to end her life by jumping to the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. Ayesha recorded the video where she announced her decision to commit suicide. The video of the incident had created a shock wave across the country.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Police have arrested absconding accused Arif Khan from Pali in Rajasthan. The accused and his family have obtained bail in the case.

