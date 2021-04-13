Tuesday, April 13, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Nashik woman drives to crematorium with the dead body of her mother, could not find an ambulance

The woman received no help and was forced to carry the dead body of her mother in the backseat of her car and drive to the crematorium to perform the final rites.

OpIndia Staff
Nashik daughter carrying her mothers mortal remain in the car
1

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has put people in tragic circumstances. In Maharashtra’s Nashik city, a woman was forced to drive to the crematorium with the mortal remains of her mother as she could not find any hearse or ambulance to carry her body. Her mother had succumbed to Covid-19 infection, as per a TV9 report.

The woman received no help and was forced to carry the dead body of her mother in the backseat of her car and drive to the crematorium to perform the final rites. The passersby who witnessed the unfortunate incident were moved to tears.

In another heart-wrenching incident, the locals had to perform the last rites of an old man whose son lives abroad and grandson was stuck in Maharashtra’s Dombivali.

Corpses wrapped in garbage bags

Earlier today, Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya shared harrowing visuals of corpses being taken for cremation from the Saket Global Hospital in Thane, wrapped in garbage bags and polythene. 

8 Coronavirus dead bodies burnt on a single pyre in Maharashtra

Last week horrifying reports emerged from Beed district in Maharashtra where corpses of 8 coronavirus patients were burnt on a single pyre due to a lack of space in a makeshift crematorium. 

“It was a big pyre and the bodies were kept at a certain distance from each other,” informed Ambajogai Municipal Council’s chief officer Ashok Sabale.

Lack of space in Aurangabad crematorium, no wood for the pyre in Bhusawal

A shortage of space was reported in a crematorium in Aurangabad last week. As per a TV9 report, pyres have to be set on fire even before the previous one extinguishes completely. 

The city of Bhusawal located in Jalgaon district reported a shortage of dry wood to light the pyre of the deceased. The relatives of the deceased have to queue up and wait for hours to perform the final rites. 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

