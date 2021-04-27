Tuesday, April 27, 2021
News18 retracts graphic misquoting UP CM Yogi Adityanath on coronavirus pandemic and oxygen crisis, issues apology

News18 has published an apology for showing a graphic that claimed Yogi Adityanath has said the number of Covid cases in UP are negligible.

OpIndia Staff
News18 Uttar Pradesh has issued an apology after playing a wrong graphic misquoting UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s statement during his address to the state yesterday.

The channel took to Twitter to apologize for the mistake. A Tweet done by News18 Uttar Pradesh in this reference reads, “We regret playing the wrong graphic. Yesterday, CM Yogi Adityanath was heard saying that the shortage of oxygen supply is negligible. However, as a result of hasty typing, the graphic read that cases of corona in UP are negligible. We regret this mistake.”

The mainstream Hindi channel plugged a wrong graphic misquoting the CM when he was sharing an update on the medical oxygen supply in the state. Chief Minister Adityanath was heard saying that oxygen scaricity in the state was negligible, however, the channel’s graphic read the cases of corona in UP were negligible. 

News18 graphic misquoting CM’s statement

The address by the CM was to update the state on the current situation and dealing of the Covid-19 pandemic by the state administration. Informing that there has been a dip in new cases, he assured the state that there will be no shortage of beds, medical oxygen and medical supplies. He also urged people to not fall prey to fear-mongering leading to panic and distress. 

In a virtual interaction with editors of various newspapers last week, the CM highlighted the problem of black marketing and fear-mongering and said, “There is no shortage of oxygen in any COVID hospital, be it private or government. The problem is black marketing and hoarding, which will be tackled with a heavy hand. We will conduct an oxygen audit in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow and IIT BHU for proper monitoring of oxygen. The system of live tracking of oxygen demand, supply and distribution will be implemented.”

News18 retracts graphic misquoting UP CM Yogi Adityanath on coronavirus pandemic and oxygen crisis, issues apology

OpIndia Staff
