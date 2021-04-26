Monday, April 26, 2021
Home Crime Nidhi Paswan murder case: Cops arrest stalker Haider Ali and two aides for slitting...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Nidhi Paswan murder case: Cops arrest stalker Haider Ali and two aides for slitting the throat of teenager

SP Dobal said that a cash prize of ₹2.5K has been awarded to the police team for solving the case within 24 hours.

OpIndia Staff
Uttarakhand: Cops arrest Haider Ali and 2 others for murder of Nidhi Paswan
Arrested accused Sariq, Riyan, and Haider Ali
1

On Saturday (April 24), a 19-year-old girl named Nidhi Paswan was murdered at her residence by her stalker and his two aides. The incident took place in Krishnanagar street number-20 of Roorkee in Uttarakhand, which falls under the jurisdiction of Gangnahar police station.

As per reports, the primary accused has been identified as Haider Ali. He would stalk and pass derogatory remarks at the victim every day. He had even approached her for marriage but the offer was turned down by Nidhi. An enraged Haider, along with two aides Sariq and Riyan, reached her house on a bike. They broke into her home on Saturday afternoon and murdered her in broad daylight.

Her throat was slit open by the trio. While Riyan and Sariq managed to flee the crime scene, Haider was caught red-handed by locals after they heard the screams of the victim. He was then handed over to the police. Reportedly, Nidhi Paswan was a BBA student and also worked at a local beauty parlour. BJP MLA Deshraj Karanwal said, “These men killed an innocent girl brutally in broad daylight. They must be put behind the bars and the law should take its course against them.”

All accused arrested by the cops

He along with the family members of the victim staged a sit-in demonstration and demanded the immediate arrest of the three accused. While speaking about the matter, SP (rural) Pramendra Singh Dobal informed that a case was filed following a complaint by the victim’s brother Dinesh. The two absconding accused were arrested on Sunday morning by Inspector Manoj Manwal from near Rahimpur gate.

Haider Ali had planned a cold-blooded murder

The police also informed that Haider Ali knew the victim for over 3 years. On returning home from Dubai, he began chasing Nidhi every day. But an uninterested Nidhi did not pay any heed to him. The cops said that Haider and his two friends had come to her house with the intention to murder her. They had first thrashed the victim, before slitting her throat with a paper-knife.

Police team awarded for solving the case within 24 hours

SP Dobal said that a cash prize of ₹2.5K has been awarded to the police team for solving the case within 24 hours. The police team comprised Inspector Manoj Manwal, Sub Inspector Manoj Siraula, Sunil Ramola, Vinod Gola, Deep Kumar, Naveen Purohit, Lokpal Parman, Preity Tomar, Jehangir Ali, constable Bablu, Mukesh Joshi, Vijay, Sandeep, Zakir Ali, and others.

Nikita Tomar murder

In October 2020, a 21-year-old student Nikita Tomar was shot dead in full public view by two men outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. The video of the gruesome act caught on camera had gone viral.In the CCTV footage, the assailant was seen stepping out of his car and pulling out his revolver. Nikita was seen struggling to get free and she had managed to flee for a brief moment before the accused grabed her again.

While Nikita struggled to free herself from the man, he then shot her in point-blank range. The other accused, Mohammad Rihan, was also pulling Tauseef back into the car. Tomar had filed a molestation complaint against Tauseef a few months prior to her murder. However, the family later dropped the case. Her family had alleged that Tauseef started hounding her again and pressuring her to embrace Islam. 

Last month, the district sessions court in Faridabad convicted prime accused Tauseef and his friend Rehan in the sensational Nikita Tomar murder case. The third accused, Azruddin, who had supplied a weapon to the accused, has been acquitted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNidhi Paswan murder case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

All you need to know about the Big Basket data breach: Hackers allegedly release data of 20 million Big Basket users for free

Anurag -
On April 25, a hacker group identified as ShinyHunters allegedly released data of 20 million Big Basket users for free on a hacker forum.
News Reports

NDTV’s ‘charlatan’ Harvard ‘Covid expert’ who claimed 5 M people will die in India by August not an infectious disease expert: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Eric Feigl-Ding was warned 'many times' to stop promoting himself as someone equipped with 'specialised knowledge'.

Vaccinating billions needs a robust global supply chain of raw materials. Read how a US embargo creates multi-fold problems

Editor's picks Anurag -
Over 9,000 materials from 300 suppliers from 30 nations are sourced by vaccine manufacturers to manufacture vaccines.

TN govt allows Sterlite Copper to open Thoothukudi plant for four months to produce only medical oxygen

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken following an all-party meet chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

Coronavirus: Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donates to PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies, urges other cricketers to do same

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs

Joy, then embarrassment: Why Indian liberal class is so fond of US politicians and how their uncritical adoration led to massive loss of face

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Indian liberals hailed the election of US President Joe Biden to the White House as the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
Social Media

From calling COVID pandemic a hoax to sharing unrelated image of burning pyres to panic mongering: Here are some tweets Govt of India got...

OpIndia Staff -
Government of India on Saturday asked Twitter to remove such problematic posts from its platform, lest it lead to a dangerous situation.
Read more
Opinions

What does an Indian liberal do with the money they get for writing tragedy porn?

Abhishek Banerjee -
How many European parliaments are discussing how to help India during the Covid-19 crisis like they supposedly did for “farmers” of Punjab?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,149FansLike
533,299FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com