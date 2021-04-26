On Saturday (April 24), a 19-year-old girl named Nidhi Paswan was murdered at her residence by her stalker and his two aides. The incident took place in Krishnanagar street number-20 of Roorkee in Uttarakhand, which falls under the jurisdiction of Gangnahar police station.

As per reports, the primary accused has been identified as Haider Ali. He would stalk and pass derogatory remarks at the victim every day. He had even approached her for marriage but the offer was turned down by Nidhi. An enraged Haider, along with two aides Sariq and Riyan, reached her house on a bike. They broke into her home on Saturday afternoon and murdered her in broad daylight.

Her throat was slit open by the trio. While Riyan and Sariq managed to flee the crime scene, Haider was caught red-handed by locals after they heard the screams of the victim. He was then handed over to the police. Reportedly, Nidhi Paswan was a BBA student and also worked at a local beauty parlour. BJP MLA Deshraj Karanwal said, “These men killed an innocent girl brutally in broad daylight. They must be put behind the bars and the law should take its course against them.”

All accused arrested by the cops

He along with the family members of the victim staged a sit-in demonstration and demanded the immediate arrest of the three accused. While speaking about the matter, SP (rural) Pramendra Singh Dobal informed that a case was filed following a complaint by the victim’s brother Dinesh. The two absconding accused were arrested on Sunday morning by Inspector Manoj Manwal from near Rahimpur gate.

Haider Ali had planned a cold-blooded murder

The police also informed that Haider Ali knew the victim for over 3 years. On returning home from Dubai, he began chasing Nidhi every day. But an uninterested Nidhi did not pay any heed to him. The cops said that Haider and his two friends had come to her house with the intention to murder her. They had first thrashed the victim, before slitting her throat with a paper-knife.

Police team awarded for solving the case within 24 hours

SP Dobal said that a cash prize of ₹2.5K has been awarded to the police team for solving the case within 24 hours. The police team comprised Inspector Manoj Manwal, Sub Inspector Manoj Siraula, Sunil Ramola, Vinod Gola, Deep Kumar, Naveen Purohit, Lokpal Parman, Preity Tomar, Jehangir Ali, constable Bablu, Mukesh Joshi, Vijay, Sandeep, Zakir Ali, and others.

Nikita Tomar murder

In October 2020, a 21-year-old student Nikita Tomar was shot dead in full public view by two men outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. The video of the gruesome act caught on camera had gone viral.In the CCTV footage, the assailant was seen stepping out of his car and pulling out his revolver. Nikita was seen struggling to get free and she had managed to flee for a brief moment before the accused grabed her again.

While Nikita struggled to free herself from the man, he then shot her in point-blank range. The other accused, Mohammad Rihan, was also pulling Tauseef back into the car. Tomar had filed a molestation complaint against Tauseef a few months prior to her murder. However, the family later dropped the case. Her family had alleged that Tauseef started hounding her again and pressuring her to embrace Islam.

Last month, the district sessions court in Faridabad convicted prime accused Tauseef and his friend Rehan in the sensational Nikita Tomar murder case. The third accused, Azruddin, who had supplied a weapon to the accused, has been acquitted.