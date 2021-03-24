On Wednesday, the district sessions court in Faridabad convicted prime accused Tauseef and his friend Rehan in the sensational Nikita Tomar murder case. The woman was killed for refusing Tauseef’s demands of converting to Islam and marrying him.

According to the reports, the Faridabad fast track court convicted prime accused Tauseef and his friend Rehan for killing 21-year-old Hindu girl Nikita Tomar in October last year. The third accused, Azruddin, who had supplied a weapon to the accused, has been acquitted.

The quantum of sentence for the convicts will be pronounced on Friday, said the court.

Nikita Tomar, a 20-year-old girl was shot dead in daylight on October 26, 2020, by her school mate in the Faridabad district of Haryana. The crime was caught on camera. The trial for this murder case began on December 1, 2020.

Nikita Tomar murder

In October 2020, a 21-year-old student Nikita Tomar was shot dead in full public view by two men outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. The video of the gruesome act caught on camera had gone viral.

In the CCTV footage, the assailant was seen stepping out of his car and pulling out his revolver. Nikita was seen struggling to get free and she had managed to flee for a brief moment before the accused grabed her again. While Nikita struggled to free herself from the man, he then shot her in point-blank range.

The other accused, Mohammad Rihan, was also pulling Tauseef back into the car.

Tomar had filed a molestation complaint against Tauseef a few months prior to her murder. However, the family later dropped the case. Her family had alleged that Tauseef started hounding her again and pressuring her to embrace Islam.

Congress link with Tauseef

Reportedly, Tauseef is the grandson of Kabir Ahmed, a Congress leader who was elected as an MLA from Haryana’s Nuh constituency in 1975 and from the Tauru constituency in 1982. He continued to be Khanpur and Raisika village sarpanch for almost 20 years. Khanpur and Raisika are located in Nuh Tehsil of Mewat district in Haryana.

Moreover, Tauseef’s late uncle Khurshid Ahmad was a Congress MP of Haryana and was an ex-Cabinet minister of Haryana. Khurshid Ahmed’s son and Taufeeq’s cousin brother Aftab Ahmed was elected as MLA from Nuh, Mewat on the ticket of Congress Party and has been a Minister as well.