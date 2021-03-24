Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Home Crime Nikita Tomar murder case: Faridabad court convicts accused Tauseef and his friend Rehan
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Nikita Tomar murder case: Faridabad court convicts accused Tauseef and his friend Rehan

The Faridabad fast track court convicted prime accused Tauseef and his friend Rehan for killing 21-year-old Hindu girl Nikita Tomar in October last year.

OpIndia Staff
Screengrab of the incident (L) and Screen Grab (R) (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Raj Shekhar Jha)
234

On Wednesday, the district sessions court in Faridabad convicted prime accused Tauseef and his friend Rehan in the sensational Nikita Tomar murder case. The woman was killed for refusing Tauseef’s demands of converting to Islam and marrying him.

According to the reports, the Faridabad fast track court convicted prime accused Tauseef and his friend Rehan for killing 21-year-old Hindu girl Nikita Tomar in October last year. The third accused, Azruddin, who had supplied a weapon to the accused, has been acquitted.

The quantum of sentence for the convicts will be pronounced on Friday, said the court.

Nikita Tomar, a 20-year-old girl was shot dead in daylight on October 26, 2020, by her school mate in the Faridabad district of Haryana. The crime was caught on camera. The trial for this murder case began on December 1, 2020.

Nikita Tomar murder

In October 2020, a 21-year-old student Nikita Tomar was shot dead in full public view by two men outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. The video of the gruesome act caught on camera had gone viral.

In the CCTV footage, the assailant was seen stepping out of his car and pulling out his revolver. Nikita was seen struggling to get free and she had managed to flee for a brief moment before the accused grabed her again. While Nikita struggled to free herself from the man, he then shot her in point-blank range.

The other accused, Mohammad Rihan, was also pulling Tauseef back into the car.

Tomar had filed a molestation complaint against Tauseef a few months prior to her murder. However, the family later dropped the case. Her family had alleged that Tauseef started hounding her again and pressuring her to embrace Islam. 

Congress link with Tauseef

Reportedly, Tauseef is the grandson of Kabir Ahmed, a Congress leader who was elected as an MLA from Haryana’s Nuh constituency in 1975 and from the Tauru constituency in 1982. He continued to be Khanpur and Raisika village sarpanch for almost 20 years. Khanpur and Raisika are located in Nuh Tehsil of Mewat district in Haryana.

Moreover, Tauseef’s late uncle Khurshid Ahmad was a Congress MP of Haryana and was an ex-Cabinet minister of Haryana. Khurshid Ahmed’s son and Taufeeq’s cousin brother Aftab Ahmed was elected as MLA from Nuh, Mewat on the ticket of Congress Party and has been a Minister as well.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Amidst Maha-mess, Sanjay Raut to host a dinner party tonight, guest list includes BJP MPs

OpIndia Staff -
It is said that the party was pre-planned by Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, before the 'vasooli gate' news broke out.
News Reports

NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Vaze in Antilia bomb case

OpIndia Staff -
Vaze is accused of planting an explosive-laden car outside the residence of Reliance Group chief Mukesh Ambani on February 25, 2021.

Muslim girl’s friend Sabina turns out to be the mastermind in Sarai Kale Khan violence, had provoked Muslim mob

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sabina had reportedly asked people to kill the her friend her friend's Hindu husband as soon as the duo enter Sarai Kale Khan

Gaushala scam in Rajasthan: Over 62 lakh worth of government grant paid to six cow shelters without a single cow

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In Jaisalmer, six cow shelters had shown over 1800 animals on paper and had taken approximately Rs 62 lakhs in government grants. In reality, they did not have a single cow.

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16

After her ‘Bengali vs Outsider’ rhetorics, Mamata Banerjee gets Congress ally Hemant Soren to campaign for her

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to rake up Bengali sentiments, the Trinamool Congress had attacked several BJP leaders by dubbing them as 'outsiders' in the land of Bengalis.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
World

US: Boulder shooter identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, had killed 10 people in mass shooting

OpIndia Staff -
United States Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris had earlier blamed a 'white man' for the terror attack.
Read more
Media

Darr ka mahaul: Why has India’s most honest reporter not been on air for the last 3 days?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why the radio silence. No black screen. No painted face. And no mimes. Just silence.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
Opinions

Feminist and ‘activist’ Kavita Krishnan is now cool with rape analogies, because Modi must be maligned

K Bhattacharjee -
'Comedian' Akash Banerjee made a horrendous Nirbhaya rape analogy regarding Mehta's resignation, Kavita Krishnan defended him.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,850FansLike
525,654FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com