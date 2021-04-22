Pfizer and 10 other corporates donated $1 million each to Joe Biden’s inaugural committee, totalling $61.8 million: Reports

According to financial disclosure, U.S. President Joe Biden’s inaugural committee raised $61.8 million from contributions by corporations like Pfizer and Uber, labour unions and other wealthy individuals for his inauguration events, as per a Reuters report.

As per the filing submitted on Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission, the Democratic president’s inaugural committee took $1 million in contributions each from about 10 big companies which include Pfizer Inc- the maker of one of the COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, AT&T Services Inc, Bank of America Corp, Boeing Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp and Qualcomm Inc.

Around 12 individuals donated $500,000 each, according to the filing. The report, however, did not give details on how the money was utilized for the events as the traditional inaugural ceremony was given a miss due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the inauguration included televised performances by Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks.

As compared to Donald Trump’s $106 million raised, Biden’s committee was way below the mark but exceeded the $53 million raised by Barack Obama for his first inauguration in 2009.

In accordance with the 20th Amendment of the United States Constitution, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) has been responsible for the planning and execution of the Inaugural Ceremonies of the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States at the Capitol since 1901.

The procession, swearing-in ceremonies, inaugural address, signing ceremony are all done under the jurisdiction of the JCCIC.