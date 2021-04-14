Rajasthan: Coronavirus vaccines stolen from Jaipur hospital

In what comes as a shocking development, as many as 320 doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccines have been stolen from a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

As per a report by News18India, a case has been registered against unknown persons and the vaccine theft will be investigated. Whether the vaccines were stolen to be sold in the black market will also be probed. All vaccine shots taken are through registered centres and need to be recorded. Hence, even if one uses the vaccine jabs, how will they get the data, it cannot be known.

Two days back, it was reported that Jaipur was allegedly facing shortage of vaccines.