The Bhiwadi police have registered a case against one Maulvi named Zafru after he was accused of raping a minor girl and thereafter throwing her into a well and fleeing. The incident which occurred in Bhiwadi district in Alwar, Rajasthan, came to the fore when the 14-year-old victim’s family approached the police station, seven days after the incident, reports Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar.

Speaking about the incident, Bhiwadi Circle officer Hariram Kumawat said that the accused Maulvi, who hails from Bisaru village in Punhana town of Nuh district, Haryana, lived in a Mosque in Bhiwadi. The cleric allegedly took the 14-year-old minor from her house to the mosque on the night of April 1, where he raped her. At around 3:30 pm, when the family reached the mosque searching for their missing daughter, the Maulvi pushed the victim into the well.

After throwing her into the well, Maulana Zafru fled with his family. People who had gathered there took the girl out safely from the well and approached the police to register a case against the Maulana. Two police teams have been formed and a search operation has been launched to nab the accused. According to reports, the cleric is married and has two children.

To get more information about the case, OpIndia got in touch with the Bhiwadi police. The officer in the control room confirmed that the incident did happen. He said that the victim is safe and recuperating in the hospital. The cleric is absconding with her family. Efforts are being made to nab him. The officer refused to give out any extra information about the case.