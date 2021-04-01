In a Muslim dominated area of Saraiya in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, a minor incident flared up as a result of which, stones were pelted on Hindus celebrating Holi. The incident took place on 29th March 2021. As per the reports, the Hindus were celebrating Holi amongst themselves when some colour accidentally splashed on a Muslim man passing by. This escalated tensions. The Hindus say that at first the Muslims started to pelt stones from the roofs of their houses, which injured many.

When members of Hindu Vahini reached the spot, they got to know of shocking things.

One of the women residents said that the boys were enjoying and dancing and the Muslims got jealous and started pelting stones. “Even women have attacked. Muslims were pelting stones from the roofs. This has happened at least 4-5 times. Hindus are less in number here,” she said.

Speaking to OpIndia, the Saraiya Chowki incharge Manoj Singh said that the Muslims and Hindus live close by. “There is an open space which has a Durga temple. The Hindu boys were playing Holi there only with water and colours. At that time, one Muslim man who was passing by also got some colour on him. After that, they started pelting stones,” he said. He said that two people have been arrested till now.

Speaking to OpIndia, the investigating incharge said that the Muslims first started pelting stones. Police is also in possession of the video. Further investigation is currently underway.

The Hindus have filed an FIR in this regard. No FIR has been filed by the Muslims. Some media reports claim that the Hindus kicked open a door and damaged instruments. However, the Police said that this followed the stonepelting by Muslims on Hindus.

According to media reports, a case has been registered under section 147, 149, 323, 504, 336, 352 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. Two men, Azim and Aseem, have been arrested. The area is Muslim dominated and communally sensitive. Earlier too there have been communal tension because of Holi and Shab e Barat.