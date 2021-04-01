The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) passed a resolution against Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh on Tuesday. In the resolution, SGPC alleged that RSS is suppressing the freedom of other religions and minorities. It further added that RSS wants to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, and condemned the alleged attempts of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh to make India a Hindu Rashtra.

The resolution passed by the SGPC said that “for a long time now, religious freedom of other religions has been suppressed in the wake of the RSS’s move to make the country a Hindu Rashtra. Minorities are being targeted through direct and indirect intervention.” The resolution asked the Centre to protect all the religions in the country.

Notably, acting Akak Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had spoken several times against RSS. He had also demanded a ban on RSS in the past. In June 2020, during the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, he had spoken in favour of Khalistan and alleged that every Sikh wants Khalistan. He said, “There’s no harm if slogans are raised in favour of Khalistan by hard-liner Sikhs after the function. If the government offers us Khalistan, we need nothing else. We will accept it because every Sikh wants it.”

In 2019, Singh had said, “It [RSS] is not in the interest of the country. It would hurt the country and destroy it”. When he was questioned about his statement, he said, “Yes, it should be banned. I believe what RSS is doing can’t keep the nation together but to divide it. The statements being made by RSS leaders are not in the interest of the country. Indian government should rein in”.

The resolution against RSS

Though the SGPC members have spoken several times against RSS, this was the first time they passed a resolution against the largest Hindu organization. In the resolution passed during the budget session on March 30, SGPC accused RSS of threatening the minorities in India by intervening in their affairs.

According to the SGPC website, the resolution strongly opposed the move to suppress minorities in India, including the Sikhs. It read, ‘India is a multi-religious, multilingual and multi-ethnic country. Every religion has made a great contribution to its freedom, especially the Sikh community, which has made more than 80% sacrifices. But sadly, for a long time now, religious freedom of other religions has been suppressed in the wake of the RSS’s (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh) move to make the country a Hindu Rashtra. Minorities are being targeted through direct and indirect intervention.”

Resolution against RSS (Image: Excerpt from statement issued by SGPC)

The resolution ‘urged’ the government of India to protect the rights and freedom of all religions instead of implementing the efforts initiated by the RSS. “All those elements who try to suppress the minorities should be punished sought the resolution,” it added.

The resolution against Agriculture Laws

SGPC also passed a resolution condemning the Agriculture laws passed by the Government of India. It demanded the repealation of the laws. It reads, “The agriculture could not be ignored in the country, as the farmer feeds the country and the world by producing food grains after great difficulties. The black laws passed by the Centre government are going to ruin the farmers, so they should be withdrawn immediately.”

Resolution against Agriculture Laws (Image: Excerpt from statement issued by SGPC)

The resolution further condemned the death of Navreet Singh, the protestor who died when his tractor flipped during the January 26 riots. Further, it condemned the imprisonment of rioters and agitators by the Police and demanded their release immediately. It also demanded compensation to the alleged victims and inquiry into the alleged role of the government into the incidents that had happened during farmers’ protests.