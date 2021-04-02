Friday, April 2, 2021
Congress leader says fodder scam convict Lalu Yadav is in jail because of his ‘caste’

The Congress leader seems to be of the firm belief that the reason behind the former Bihar Chief Minister's sufferings is his anti-Modi stance and his caste. Udit Raj pretends to forget that Yadav is a convict in multiple fodder scam cases.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Udit Raj ignore's fodder scam convictions, claims Lalu is in jail because of his 'caste'
Congress leader Udit Raj, fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav, images via Twitter
4

Congress Dalit leader Udit Raj, going by his party’s penchant, has again tried to spread false caste narratives to gain relevance in the social media space. He took to Twitter to empathise with the multi-crore fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav, insinuating that whatever difficult condition the former Bihar CM is in today is because of his ‘caste’.

The Congress leader seems to be of the firm belief that the reason behind the former Bihar Chief Minister’s sufferings is his anti-Modi stance and his ‘caste’, not his multiple corruption cases and involvement in scams worth billions.

He took to Twitter to share a picture of Lalu Prasad recuperating in AIIMS and wrote in Hindi: “ये लालू यादव जी हैं । जेल में हैं । इस समय इलाज AIIMS में चल रहा है ।इनका दोष भाजपा विरोधी होना और पिछड़े समाज से आना है।” (This is Lalu Yadav ji. He is in jail. Currently he is being treated in AIIMS. His mistake is that he is at odds with BJP and belongs to the backward class).

The Congress spokesperson sympathises with the scam-convict politician, insinuating that his conviction in the multi-crore scam is nothing but political vendetta. While he accuses the Modi government of caste-based discrimination, he completely ignores the fact that the courts have convicted Lalu Prasad for amassing massive wealth by misappropriating public money after years of legal proceedings.

For Congress leader Udit Raj, it does not matter whether Lalu Yadav is corrupt or unethical, as long he furthers his party’s political narrative against the current political establishment in the country. He also ignored that along with Lalu, Jagannath Mishra was also convicted in the fodder scam cases.

Udit Raj’s falsehoods were called out by many on Twitter.

Some users even pointed out the lavish treatment Lalu Yadav is getting despite being a convicted criminal. It is notable here that Lalu Yadav had been admitted in RIMS for months. During the covid scare he was shifted to the RIMS Director’s bungalow from where he was even running party meetings during the 2020 Bihar election campaign.

Udit Raj and his caste rhetorics

Udit Raj’s remark do not completely surprise us, as his anti-Brahmin rhetorics are not hidden from anyone. The All India Parisangh, a Dalit organisation run by Congress leader Udit Raj, had once compared the Brahmin community to pigs. It posted an image of a pig wearing the janeu, the sacred thread that Brahmins wear. It also claimed that the Judiciary is comprised of only Brahmins.

After Arnab Goswami questioned Sonia Gandhi over her silence on the lynching of Sadhus on Palghar, the All India Parisangh said that ‘only a Brahmin can fall as low as Arnav Goswami has fallen’. A complaint was registered against the same by a social worker from Rajasthan’s Bikaer with the Cyber Crime Branch in New Delhi.

Congress and caste based politics goes hand in hand

Evidently, the Congress spokesperson is no different from his party members. He only does what his party supremos indulge in doing all the time. One remembers how the Congress party had recently clung to the Hathras incident to gain some much-needed political capital in Uttar Pradesh, by exploiting the caste angles in the case. When the Uttar Pradesh police arrested the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey and encountered his aides, then too, the Congress party has stepped up its caste politics, trying to paint the BJP Government led by Yogi Adityanath as ‘anti-Brahmin’.

We have seen Congress supporting Bhim Army in Uttar Pradesh. They fanned the Bhima-Koregaon violence hailing the protests and blaming BJP for ignoring Dalits.

In the case of Rohit Vemula suicide too, Congress played and played it as much they could to generate ‘Dalit Injustice’ narrative. Their support to Hardik Patel just before the Gujrat polls further clarified it. Not only Hardik, Jignesh Mevani too became their darling when it came to opposing BJP. It has also tried to play the ‘Lingayat‘ card in Karnataka. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

