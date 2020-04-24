A social worker and the president of an NGO operating in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, Sampat Saraswat has lodged a complaint at the Cyber ​​Crime Branch in New Delhi against Congress spokesperson Udit Raj for his defamatory statement against the Brahmins.

Calling the Congress spokesperson an opportunist and a product of caste-based reservation Saraswat took to Twitter to share the copy of the complaint lodged against the leader for making vulgar comments on Brahmins.

Tweet by All India Parisangh, founded by Udit Raj

Like other Congress leaders, Udit Raj also attacked Arnab Goswami after the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief questioned UPA chairperson and Congress President Sonia Gandhi over her silence on Palghar mob-lynching in which two Hindu Sadhus and a driver were killed by an unruly mob. The Congress spokesperson’s organisation All India Parisangh Tweeted through its official handle in Hindi: “Itna neeche koi Brahmin hi gir sakta hain, jitna Arnab Goswami gira hain”, roughly translated as (only a Brahmin can fall as low as Arnav Goswami has fallen).

Tweet by All India Parisngh, founded by Udit Raj

All India Parisangh twitter account, that mentions it was founded by Udit Raj

Though after getting noticed and called out, All India Parisangh promptly deleted the Tweet, however, until then the damages were done. People on Twitter took screenshots of the hateful message and circulated it widely.

Congress and journalists attacked Arnab Goswami

Congress leaders and journalists who identify themselves as neutral had attacked Arnab Goswami after the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief questioned UPA chairperson and Congress President Sonia Gandhi over her silence on Palghar mob-lynching incident. While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called Goswami ‘insane’ and called for BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar to ‘fire’ Goswami from Republic even though he no longer has anything to do with the media house, Congress handles also came together to prove Sonia Gandhi as a patriot. Soon, the journalists and liberal fraternity had also joined in, to abuse Arnab.

Arnab Goswami on Sonia Gandhi

During the show, Arnab Goswami had referred to Sonia Gandhi by her real name ‘Antonia Maino’ and had cited her Italian origin as he exposed her hypocrisy over the killing of Hindu Sadhus in Maharashtra.

Arnab further alleged that he felt that Sonia Gandhi was deep down happy that Hindu saints have been killed by the frenzied mob in a state that is governed by her party. He also contended that Gandhi would prepare and send a report to Italy saying she had been successful in eliminating Hindu saints in a state where she had formed the government.