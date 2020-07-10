All India Parisangh, which claims to represent the Dalits of the country, hit another low on Friday after it not only made hateful comments against Brahmins by comparing the community to ‘pigs’ but also made disparaging comments against country’s judiciary.

The self-proclaimed Dalit organisation All India Parisangh, run by the Congress leader Udit Raj, which has time and again resorted to such vile derogatory casteist hurls targeting Brahmins, resorted to the anti-Brahmin propaganda by posting an image of a pig wearing ‘Janeu’ – the sacred thread.

By openly propagating anti-Brahmin sentiments and comparing Brahmins to ‘pigs’, the Parisangh claimed that the Indian judiciary is only comprised of Brahmins. Expressing its contempt for country’s judiciary, the Dalit organisation claimed that ‘Brahmin’ judges in the Indian courts only recommended fellow people from the community, who were then selected as judges by the third set of Brahmins.

The derogatory comments were not only directed at the Brahmins of the country but also an attack on the independence of the judiciary. In a hurry to propagate its caste politics, the Dalit organisation, which is run by a Congress member, has now shamefully resorted to referring the upper caste communities as ‘pigs’.

Anti-Brahmin campaign by All India Parisangh

The anti-Brahmin rhetoric of Udit Raj’s organisation is not a new phenomenon. Last month, as Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had questioned Sonia Gandhi over her silence on Palghar Sadhu lynching case, All India Parisangh had come in support of the Congress interim president to make casteist slurs against Arnab Goswami.

The All Indian Parisangh had taken to Twitter to say, “Itna neeche koi Brahmin hi gir sakta hain, jitna Arnab Goswami gira hain”, roughly translated as (only a Brahmin can fall as low as Arnav Goswami has fallen).

Following such casteist statements, a complaint was filed against Congress spokesperson Udit Raj for his defamatory statement against the Brahmins.