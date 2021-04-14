Wednesday, April 14, 2021
UP govt ramps up measures to fight the resurgent COVID-19 outbreak, airlifts 25,000 doses of Remdesivir using govt plane from Gujarat

The Chief Minister has ensured the availability of Remdesvir, Ivermactin, Paracetamol, Doxycycline, Azithromycin, Vitamin C, Zinc Tablet, Bitamine B Complex and Vitamin D3 in every district of the state

As the number of coronavirus cases in the state rise at an alarming pace, the Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up its efforts to blunt the new wave of COVID-19.

According to the sources, Uttar Pradesh is working on a war footing to tackle this sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases. The government has released hundreds of crores of funds for procuring essential drugs, testing kits, N95 masks and PPE kits in its fight against the coronavirus.

The CM himself is reviewing the availability of medicines in the districts, and ensuring that there is adequate supply. The govt also arranged a large shipment of Remdesivir from Surat. The big consignment of Remdesivir vials arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered 25,000 doses of the injection keeping in view the spiralling cases of COVID-19 infection in the state recently.

It is noteworthy that CM Yogi Adityanath had sent a government aircraft to Ahmedabad to bring medicines to save the lives of people from Covid-19 for the third time since last year. Earlier, on June 9 last year, he had sent a government aircraft to Goa to bring TruNet machines. The UP Chief Minister had also brought medical equipment from Bangalore on April 7.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Health Department to ensure that the vaccines are provided at prescribed market rates, while ensuring that there is no shortage of other medicines. The Chief Minister has ensured the availability of Remdesvir, Ivermactin, Paracetamol, Doxycycline, Azithromycin, Vitamin C, Zinc Tablet, Bitamine B Complex and Vitamin D3 in every district of the state. The officials of the Health Department have ensured that there is no shortage of these medicines in any district of UP for treatment of COVID-19 patients

According to Drug Controller Dr AK Jain, seven Indian companies in the country are producing Remadecivir injections under a voluntary licensing agreement with Messrs, Gilead Sciences America. The companies have assured to provide more injections as per the need of the state at the earliest. At present, there is a sufficient amount of Remdesivir injection and its dose is being given to serious patients.

Yogi Adityanath government has also ensured that the state has enough oxygen capacity to provide to those in need of supplemental oxygen. Out of 507 MT of oxygen, only 232 MT has been used so far. In less than 24 hours, the state government has added about 121 ICU and HDU beds in various medical colleges and institutes across the state.

Sources claim CM Yogi Adityanath is personally supervising the state’s preparedness against the second wave of the coronavirus, despite being tested positive for the virus. Taking to Twitter, he informed that after noticing initial symptoms, he got himself tested and the tests came back positive. He is currently in self-isolation and undergoing treatment.

Though the resources and beds in Uttar Pradesh are adequate to meet the current level of infection, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the authorities to further expand the capacities.

While the L1 hospitals are not yet started because of the permission of home isolation granted by the Health and Family Welfare department, the L2 and L3 hospitals have started accepting patients infected with the coronavirus.

There are 25,764 (normal beds with oxygen) and about 7000 ICU beds in L2 and L3 hospitals in the state so far. Special Secretary Pranjal Yadav said that the availability of oxygen in the state is 507 metric tons. While the utilization of oxygen is 232 MT, the industrial usage is 99.6 MT. There are more than 5000 ventilators in the state. The state government has sent a proposal to the Government of India, asking for additional 1500 ventilators.

Alok Kumar, the Principal Secretary of the Medical Department, said that 121 ICUs and HDU beds have been added in various medical colleges and institutes in the last 24 hours. Era Medical College in Lucknow has been declared a complete COVID-19 Hospital.

Department of Medical Education, Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Banda, Azamgarh, Ambedkaranagar, Kannauj, Jalaun, Saharanpur and Badaun Medical Colleges, Autonomous State Medical Colleges in Ayodhya, Basti, Bahraich, Firozabad and Shahjahanpur, KGMU Lucknow, North State Medical University Saifai, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, Super Specialty Children’s Hospital and Post Graduate Educational Institute, Noida, SGPGI Lucknow and Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida have sent an amount of one hundred crore rupees each as a part of the strategy to fight the second wave of the coronavirus.

As per UP government sources, 200 beds will be added at the Integral Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, taking total beds to 400, including 120 ICU beds. Efforts are underway to add another 500 beds, including 150 ICU and HDU beds at TS Mishra Medical College by tomorrow. Mayo Institute Barabanki has more than 200 operational beds, while the Cancer Institute also has 100 such beds. Sources suggest another 300 beds, including 50 ICU beds, will be added at the Career Institute this evening.

