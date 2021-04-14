Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tests positive for coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tests positive for Chinese coronavirus.

प्रदेश सरकार की सभी गतिविधियां सामान्य रूप से संचालित हो रही हैं।



इस बीच जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आएं हैं वह अपनी जांच अवश्य करा लें और एहतियात बरतें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 14, 2021

Taking to Twitter, he informed that after noticing initial symptoms, he got himself tested and the tests came back positive. He is currently in self-isolation and undergoing treatment. “State administration work is going on as usual. I urge everyone who came in contact with me to get tested,” he said.

He had earlier isolated himself after coming in contact with Covid-19 positive officers with the CMO. Recently, he had taken first dose of coronavirus vaccine.