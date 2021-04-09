Friday, April 9, 2021
Home News Reports US Navy boasts that it broke Indian maritime rules, conducts FONOP off Lakshadweep Islands...
FeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

US Navy boasts that it broke Indian maritime rules, conducts FONOP off Lakshadweep Islands inside India’s EEZ

"India requires prior consent for military exercises or maneuvers in its exclusive economic zone or continental shelf, a claim inconsistent with international law. This freedom of navigation operation (“FONOP”) upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging India’s excessive maritime claims," The US Navy statement said.

OpIndia Staff
USS John Paul Jones (L), Lakshadweep Islands (R), images via Navyrecognition.com Future Direct International
2

The US Navy on Friday issued a statement announcing that its 7th Fleet conducted a freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) inside India’s exclusive economic zone without India’s consent. The US Navy claims to have challenged “India’s excessive maritime claims.”

US Navy Statement
US Navy Statement

The statement said, “On April 7, 2021 (local time) USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India’s exclusive economic zone, without requesting India’s prior consent, consistent with international law.”

“India requires prior consent for military exercises or maneuvers in its exclusive economic zone or continental shelf, a claim inconsistent with international law. This freedom of navigation operation (“FONOP”) upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging India’s excessive maritime claims,” it added.

The 7th Fleet further stated, “U.S. Forces operate in the Indo-Pacific region on a daily basis. All operations are designed in accordance with international law and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows.” Most significantly, it said, “FONOPs are not about one country, nor are they about making political statements.”

The USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) is an Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer.

US Navy’s boastful announcement raises eyebrows

The statement, which was perceived as strange by many, has sparked much speculation. Admiral Arun Prakash, former Chief of Naval Staff in the Indian Navy, said on social media, “There is irony here. While India ratified UN Law of the Seas in 1995, the US has failed to do it so far. For the 7th Fleet to carry out FoN missions in Indian EEZ in violation of our domestic law is bad enough. But publicizing it? USN please switch on IFF!”

He further said, “FoN ops by USN ships (ineffective as they may be) in South China Sea, are meant to convey a message to China that the putative EEZ around the artificial SCS islands is an “excessive maritime claim.” But what is the 7th Fleet message for India?”

Geostrategist and author Brahma Chellaney said, “Nothing in UNCLOS (which U.S. hasn’t even ratified) permits military activities in other nations’ EEZs. It’s one thing for U.S. to conduct “freedom of navigation” operations in disputed waters, as in SCS, it’s another thing to do so in a partner nation’s EEZ without its consent.”

Chellaney went on to add, “US Navy’s unusual boast about “challenging India’s excessive maritime claims” is just that — a boast. Its warship merely sailed through India’s EEZ without doing any maneuvers. During UNCLOS negotiations, military activities in another state’s EEZ were a key point of contention.”

USS John Paul Jones violated Maldives’ territory

The same US Navy ship John Paul Jones also violated Maldives’ territory, as per the US Navy’s statement. In another statement, the US Navy stated that they had also conducted an ‘innocent passage’ to assert navigational freedom in the territorial waters of the Maldives and its EEZ, without the prior consent of the Maldives government.

Days after participating in multinational ‘La Perouse 21’ naval exercise with the Indian Navy

US Navy had recently participated in a multinational Naval exercise La Perouse 21, with the Japanese, French, Australian, and Indian Naval forces in the Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam. The Naval exercise was conducted between the QUAD nations and France from April 5 to 7.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Navy is yet to release a statement regarding the issue.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndian Navy rules, Lakshadweep Islands, Indian maritime rules
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

US Navy boasts that it broke Indian maritime rules, conducts FONOP off Lakshadweep Islands inside India’s EEZ

OpIndia Staff -
The US Navy has boasted that they had carried out Freedom of Navigation operations 130 nautical miles off Lakshadweep, inside India's EEZ.
Social Media

More allegations of sexual assault emerge against farmer protest activists, Yogendra Yadav’s party issues statement

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking allegations of sexual assault against activists associated with the farmer protests have surfaced.

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter obsessed with prostitutes and making porn, uploaded family member’s naked butt to Pornhub account: Reports

World OpIndia Staff -
Obsessed with pornography, Hunter Biden had a large collection of naked selfies and hundreds of pictures of nude women.

Exclusive: Complainant says NMMC took no action against illegal encroachment by Bangladeshis in Navi Mumbai despite hundreds of reminders

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Complainant alleged that Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has turned a blind eye to illegal encroachments by Bangladeshis

Foreign money, secret workshop and explosives: UP STF’s #Hathras charge sheet exposes PFI’s plans to create riots in the name of Dalits

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The chargesheet has mentioned that PFI had conducted a secret workshop in September 2020 to plan and create large-scale violence and riots in several cities.

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan incites Muslims against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, asks Mosques to issue sermons after Jummah

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Amanatullah Khan threatened violence against Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the Mahant of Dasna Temple, for insulting Islam

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full...

Nupur J Sharma -
In another development in Antilia bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze has written letter to NIA accusing Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion
Read more
News Reports

“I was going against Islam… I’m handing myself over to Allah”: Saqib Khan of Roadies fame quits the glamour industry

OpIndia Staff -
The now former model Saqib Khan wrote about going astray from the tenets of Islam and his lack of "Sukoon" because of it
Read more
News Reports

Sadhguru says sorry if someone is genuinely hurt over his comments on Lord Krishna and Yashoda, but explains what he meant

OpIndia Staff -
SM were awash with a video of Sadhguru in which he made remarks on nature of love between Lord Krishna and Yashoda
Read more
Crime

Allegations of sexual assault levelled against several activists leading the farmer protests: Here is what we know so far

Anurag -
Several woman have come forward accusing four farmer protest activists of sexual assault and other serious charges
Read more
Law

Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Court allows ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, 5-member team to include 2 Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Varanasi district court has allowed the ASI to conduct an archaeological survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex where the Kashi Vishwanath temple used to stand
Read more
News Reports

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,020FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com