Laptop of Hunter Biden reveals his obsession with drugs, making porn films

The life of Hunter Biden, the son of incumbent US President Joe Biden, has been mired in controversies. In April 2019, he left his laptop at a computer repair shop in Wilmington in the State of Delaware and never returned to take it back. Since then, the contents of the abandoned laptop have been the subject of speculation.

In the run-up to the 2020 US Presidential elections, Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Guliani had alleged that the laptop contained explicit pictures of underage girls and text messages of Hunter Biden’s inappropriate sexual conduct. It has now come to light that a cache of 2000 photos, 1,54,000 emails and 1,03,000 text messages have been retrieved from the laptop and verified by top forensic experts, reported Daily Mail.

The British Daily obtained a copy of the hard drive and commissioned cyber experts from a firm named Maryman & Associates to determine the authenticity of its contents. They were also tasked with the responsibility to analyse the large cache of data. Given that the firm’s founder Brad Maryman is an FBI veteran Supervisory Special Agent, the company used the same forensic tools as used by federal law enforcement authorities in a criminal investigation.

In its report to the Daily Mail, Maryman & Associates noted, “The data on the system before April 2019 appears to be related to Mr Biden, with timestamps appearing to be between 2016 and 2019. The operating system timestamps appear to be authentic, and no evidence was found to suggest that the timestamps or data were altered or manufactured. No indications were found that would indicate the data was manufactured.”

The report’s findings contradict the earlier statements made by Joe Biden in his son’s defence. When a few emails from the laptop were secretly leaked, the incumbent US President had dubbed it as ‘a bunch of garbage’ in October last year. Some Democrats, including Hunter Biden, had blamed it on Russian Intelligence as well.

However, on Sunday (April 4), Hunter Biden conceded that the abandoned laptop might be his. “There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me or that there was a laptop stolen from me,” he remarked.

Hunter Biden obsessed with prostitution and pornography

Several pictures were recovered by the forensic agency from the laptop of Hunter Biden. In one photo, he was seen pulling a woman by her hair while she bent on her knees in a sexually suggestive position. Joe Biden’s son also had a profile (username RHEast) on the pornography website, Pornhub. His account had 66 award badges, and a badge for having over 50 subscribers, watching 500 videos and watching porn in HD.

Screengrab of his Pornhub profile

He was often seen posing with two prostitutes sitting on top of him. The hard drive of the laptop also contained explicit videos of him starring in porn films. He primarily used his laptop webcam to shoot videos and also took footage using his iPad and cell phone. He would leave the webcam on after filming sex scenes and re-watched the footage on his computer.

Screengrab of his Pornhub profile

Obsessed with pornography, Hunter Biden had a large collection of naked selfies and hundreds of pictures of nude women. Interestingly, his sex tapes and nude pictures of prostitutes were mixed in between the business documents, family photos and selfies with his lover Hallie Biden.

One of the women seen in the above picture can be traced to a Hollywood location. Besides, there is a picture of a nude woman with only her behind showing, who according to The Gateway Pundit, is a member of the Biden family. Interestingly, a page on his bookmark list named ‘Joe Biden smiling’ redirected to his PornHub account.

Drug abuse and trafficking

On analysing the text messages, Daily Mail found that Hunter Biden would often order drugs to his hotel room. He would take them with the hookers, either before or after sex. There are pictures of bottles of 100 mg Viagra pills, which is the highest dose that can be prescribed by a doctor. In a text message from February 20, 2019, Hunter Biden was seen coordinating with a pimp named Dianna Pagano to transport women in Uber taxis to his hotel in New Haven in Connecticut.

The pimp was also seen offering him drugs, in another text message dating a month later. In November 2019, Dianna Pagano was charged for violating probation guidelines and running a drug racket from her residence. Although the pimp was not charged for a prostitution-related offence, six of her customers were arrested. Using his political affluence, Hunter Biden was successful in evading arrest.

Text messages between Joe Biden and Hunter Biden showed that the former was well-aware of his drug abuse. Although Joe Biden had called for harsher sentences for substance abuse in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the incumbent US President relented and was more than willing to forgive and forget his son’s ‘crack binge’. In one picture, Hunter Biden was seen posing with his cracked and damaged teeth, indicating long-term abuse of Methamphetamine.

Rudy Giuliani reveals chats of Hunter Biden

In an interview with Newsmax in October last year, the aide of Donald Trump showed a text message, allegedly sent by Hunter Biden to his father Joe Biden, As per Giuliani, the message reads about an alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour by Hunter.

The content of the message seems to convey that Hunter Biden was telling his father that his sister-in-law, with whom he was in a relationship for some time, had expressed concerns over ‘naked’ video calls with a certain 14-year-old girl. It further read that the sister-in-law cum lover also thought that Hunter creates a very ‘unsafe environment’ for the kids as he keeps smoking ‘crack’ and walking around naked in the house, speaking to underage girls.