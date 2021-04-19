Monday, April 19, 2021
Uttar Pradesh notorious Salman Ghazi gang members dance on a terrace with pistols, Meerut police respond after video goes viral

According to Hindi daily Live Hindustan, these men are none other than members of the infamous Salman Ghazi gang which operates in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

A video has gone viral on social media where few youths are seen openly dancing on a terrace with pistols in their hand. According to Hindi daily Live Hindustan, these men are none other than members of the infamous Salman Ghazi gang which operates in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

It what appears from the viral clip, the members of the notorious Salman Gang are partying on the terrace of some building. While a few youths are seen dancing to the loud music with pistols in their hands, others are sitting around and enjoying the party. A child also appears near the table where the music system is placed. All this seems to be happening in broad daylight.

Live Hindustan claims that these are not ordinary men but the members of the dreaded Salman Ghazi gang, involved in various cases of extortion, loot and plunder in the city of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

After the video went viral, Meerut police took to Twitter to respond. It said that they have taken cognisance and investigation into the purported video has been initiated.

This particular gang seems to be very quite on social media. It started its YouTube channel in 2018 where it regularly uploads videos flexing its power and might. The channel has 313 subscribers.

The last three videos posted on this channel 10 months ago garnered 1.8K, 3.7K and 2.5K views respectively.

