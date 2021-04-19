A video has gone viral on social media where few youths are seen openly dancing on a terrace with pistols in their hand. According to Hindi daily Live Hindustan, these men are none other than members of the infamous Salman Ghazi gang which operates in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

मेरठ: हाथों में खुलेआम हथियार लेकर डीजे पर डांस करते हुए दहशत कायम करने वाले ये कोई मामूली गुंडे नहीं, बल्कि मेरठ के कुख्यात सलमान गैंग के गुर्गे हैं। इस गैंग की कुछ वीडियो और फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आई हैं, जो पुलिस-प्रशासन के लिए चुनौती बन गए हैं।



रिपोर्ट: विनय शर्मा pic.twitter.com/2eYHkp3wN9 — Hindustan (@Live_Hindustan) April 19, 2021

It what appears from the viral clip, the members of the notorious Salman Gang are partying on the terrace of some building. While a few youths are seen dancing to the loud music with pistols in their hands, others are sitting around and enjoying the party. A child also appears near the table where the music system is placed. All this seems to be happening in broad daylight.

Live Hindustan claims that these are not ordinary men but the members of the dreaded Salman Ghazi gang, involved in various cases of extortion, loot and plunder in the city of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

After the video went viral, Meerut police took to Twitter to respond. It said that they have taken cognisance and investigation into the purported video has been initiated.

थाना कोतवाली पुलिस द्वारा जाँच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) April 19, 2021

This particular gang seems to be very quite on social media. It started its YouTube channel in 2018 where it regularly uploads videos flexing its power and might. The channel has 313 subscribers.

The last three videos posted on this channel 10 months ago garnered 1.8K, 3.7K and 2.5K views respectively.