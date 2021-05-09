Sunday, May 9, 2021
Home News Reports Afghanistan: Three bomb blasts near a girls’ school in Kabul’s Shia neighbourhood leaves 58...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Afghanistan: Three bomb blasts near a girls’ school in Kabul’s Shia neighbourhood leaves 58 dead

The attack took place in the Shia Muslim-dominated area of Dasht-e-Barchi, which was earlier been targetted by radical extremist outfit ISIS.

OpIndia Staff
Afghanistan: Bomb blasts rock Shia neighbourhood in Kabul, kill 58 people
Family members of victims
1

On Saturday (May 9) afternoon, multiple blasts took place outside a girl’s school in Kabul in Afghanistan, killing over 58 people and wounding around 150 victims.

As per reports, the terror began with a car bomb explosion outside the premises of Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School, followed by two rocket attacks. While speaking about the matter, the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan said that there were a total of 3 explosions, including a car bomb attack and 2 IED blasts. The incident took place when the students were leaving home from school.

Ibrahim, a teacher at the Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School informed that the majority of the victims of the terror attack were young girls. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Ayan has expressed fears that the death toll might increase in the terror attack. As of now, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the dastardly attack. Reportedly, the attack took place in the Shia Muslim-dominated area of Dasht-e-Barchi, which was earlier been targetted by radical extremist outfit ISIS.

Afghan President condemns terror attack, blames Taliban

The incident was also condemned by the diplomatic mission in Kabul and the Afghanistan government. On Saturday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani blamed the terror attack on the Taliban extremists in Afghanistan. However, the radical Islamist group has instead ‘condemnded’ the attack on civilians in the country. Reportedly, the family members of the victims have pinned the blame on the Afghan government and Western powers.

Family members of victims queue up outside morgues and hospitals

It was found that family members of the deceased were still collecting the dead bodies from the morgue while others have gathered outside the hospital in search of missing victims. One Mohammed Reza Ali, who had been helping the victims’ families remarked, “The entire night we carried bodies of young girls and boys to a graveyard and prayed for everyone wounded in the attack…Why not just kill all of us to put an end to this war?”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Himanta Biswa Sarma favourite to become new Chief Minister of Assam, could take oath on 10th May

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congress leader, joined the BJP in 2015, a year after the general elections.
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ghazipur DM relieves two doctors of district hospital from duty for allegedly denying admission and misbehaving with patients

OpIndia Staff -
The doctor stationed in the emergency ward allegedly claimed that the hospital was facing a shortage of oxygen supply. However, backtracked his statement upon being questioned by the DM.

Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl made to recite Kalma while getting raped, rapist ‘demand custody’ as she can’t return to ‘kafir parents’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The victim was gang-raped constantly over four days by one Muhammad Tanveer and his aides in Goth Ghulam Muhammad in Karachi in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.

“Too much pressure on me, I can give one machine to each Khan Market friends”, Navneet Kalra’s purported audio clip goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police has recovered an audio clip in which Navneet Kalra is allegedly heard discussing the allotment of oxygen concentrators to his "friends" in the Khan Market area.

Centre gives nod for experimental use of drones to deliver vaccines

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry of Civil Aviation in its tweet informed that the trials for delivery of COVID vaccines via drones are expected to commence from May end.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meet AAP’s ‘Delhi ke Nirmata’: Who is Navneet Kalra, the businessman on the run after oxygen hoarding scandal was busted

OpIndia Staff -
Oxygen Concentrators have been found at Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju bar and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, all owned by Navneet Kalra
Read more
News Reports

Comedian Sanket Bhosale who had featured in ad mocking Rahul Gandhi booked for violating Covid-19 norms in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
A week after the vandalism by the Congress workers in Mumbai, the Congress-led Punjab government has now booked comedian Sanket Bhosale, the actor featured in the advertisement, on the pretext of violating Covid-19 regulations during his wedding.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal govt expels 7 journalists from Whatsapp group after report critical of govt handling of oxygen crisis, senior journalists keep mum

OpIndia Staff -
The Arvind Kejriwal government has been the darling of the media for a long time but it seems to want absolute devotion
Read more
News Reports

Subramaniam Swamy calls S Jaishankar a ‘waiter’ and says he tested positive for COVID: Netizens fume, EAM clarifies

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy stoked controversy after he targeted Dr S Jaishankar by referring to him as a 'waiter' and claiming he was COVID positive
Read more
World

Chinese research paper, published 6 years ago by Chinese military backed authors, discussed weaponising Coronavirus: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
A 2015 research paper by Chinese scientists reveals nefarious plans to weaponise the SARS Coronavirus against the world.
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Irfan Pathan accused of extra-marital affair with cousin sister, girl’s in-laws allege fake dowry case

OpIndia Staff -
According husband of the woman, the relationship between his wife and Irfan Pathan goes back a long time ago and continues even now
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,881FansLike
540,205FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com