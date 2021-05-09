Afghanistan: Bomb blasts rock Shia neighbourhood in Kabul, kill 58 people

On Saturday (May 9) afternoon, multiple blasts took place outside a girl’s school in Kabul in Afghanistan, killing over 58 people and wounding around 150 victims.

As per reports, the terror began with a car bomb explosion outside the premises of Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School, followed by two rocket attacks. While speaking about the matter, the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan said that there were a total of 3 explosions, including a car bomb attack and 2 IED blasts. The incident took place when the students were leaving home from school.

Ibrahim, a teacher at the Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School informed that the majority of the victims of the terror attack were young girls. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Ayan has expressed fears that the death toll might increase in the terror attack. As of now, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the dastardly attack. Reportedly, the attack took place in the Shia Muslim-dominated area of Dasht-e-Barchi, which was earlier been targetted by radical extremist outfit ISIS.

Afghan President condemns terror attack, blames Taliban

The incident was also condemned by the diplomatic mission in Kabul and the Afghanistan government. On Saturday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani blamed the terror attack on the Taliban extremists in Afghanistan. However, the radical Islamist group has instead ‘condemnded’ the attack on civilians in the country. Reportedly, the family members of the victims have pinned the blame on the Afghan government and Western powers.

Family members of victims queue up outside morgues and hospitals

It was found that family members of the deceased were still collecting the dead bodies from the morgue while others have gathered outside the hospital in search of missing victims. One Mohammed Reza Ali, who had been helping the victims’ families remarked, “The entire night we carried bodies of young girls and boys to a graveyard and prayed for everyone wounded in the attack…Why not just kill all of us to put an end to this war?”