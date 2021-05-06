Thursday, May 6, 2021
Home News Reports After delaying India and South Africa's proposal for months, USA to finally support TRIPs...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

After delaying India and South Africa’s proposal for months, USA to finally support TRIPs waiver on Covid vaccines at WTO

Even as recently as March, a proposal by India and South Africa at the WTO for TRIPs waiver for Covid vaccines and medicines was blocked by the US, EU and the United Kingdom, among other nations.

OpIndia Staff
Biden administration announces support for COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
67

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has confirmed that the US will support the waiver of Intellectual Property rights protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic. “We’ll actively participate in WTO negotiations to make that happen,” she added. 

Tai’s statement included, “We will actively participate in text-based negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) needed to make that happen. Those negotiations will take time given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved.”

Tai further stated, ” As our vaccine supply for the American people is secured, the Administration will continue to ramp up its efforts – working with the private sector and all possible partners – to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution.  It will also work to increase the raw materials needed to produce those vaccines.”

Many US lawmakers have praised the move.

It is notable here that a US embargo was until recently preventing the export of critical vaccine raw material to India for the manufacture of Covid vaccines needed by SII and Bharat Biotech. After SII chief Adar Poonawalla’s multiple requests and constant persuasion by the Indian government, the US had recently agreed to make the raw materials available.

India and South Africa had raised the demand for TRIPs waiver at the WTO months back

The decision comes after India and South Africa in an official communication to the WTO on October 2, 2020, had called for TRIPS waiver of certain intellectual property provisions of COVID-19 vaccines. The request was to enable access to life-saving vaccines and therapeutics as soon as possible making them accessible for people in developing countries.

The WHO, vaccine manufacturers, including Adar Poonawalla, the chief of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing company, and many other organisations have been calling for the developed nations to allow a TRIPs waiver so that the developing world can be provided access to vaccination and medicines needed to fight the pandemic.

Many international organisations, including Doctors Without Borders, have called upon the developed nations to stop wasting time in discussions and bring a change soon. Recently, diplomats of India and South Africa have stated that they are working to make another attempt to push developed nations to support the original proposal submitted by them at the WTO for TRIPs waiver on critical Covid vaccines and medicines for the benefit of developing nations.

Even as recently as March, a proposal by India and South Africa at the WTO for TRIPs waiver for Covid vaccines and medicines was blocked by the US, EU and the United Kingdom, among other nations. Even on April 15, at a virtual meet, Tai had remained non-committed over the proposal by India and South Africa.

US lawmakers come together for #FreeTheVaccine campaign

Additionally, over a 100 US lawmakers have written to President Joe Biden urging him to support India’s proposal to the WTO to temporarily lift certain intellectual property barriers initiating the #FreeTheVaccine campaign. If the barriers are lifted, it will allow India and other developing countries to locally manufacture COVID-19 diagnostics and vaccines.

The Senators in the letter endorsed the temporary lifting of restrictions of intellectual property barriers and observed that the waiver is being supported by more than a 100 nations.

The lawmakers emphasized that the globalised economy cannot recover if only parts of the world are vaccinated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUS IP waiver, Biden administration, Trump Vs Biden
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rajasthan: Rape convict self-styled godman Asaram in ICU for COVID treatment, oxygen levels drop

Akshita Bhadauria -
Asaram was arrested in 2013 on charges of raping a minor. He has also been accused of murder. In April 2018, he was convicted of rape.
News Reports

Punjab: Farmer unions to take to streets, open up closed shops to ‘protest’ against lockdown announced to control COVID crisis

OpIndia Staff -
32 farmer unions to protest against COVID curbs and take to streets of Punjab to defy lockdown.

After delaying India and South Africa’s proposal for months, USA to finally support TRIPs waiver on Covid vaccines at WTO

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It was India and South Africa wo had brought a proposal at the WTO to lift IP restrictions for Covid vaccines and medicines. The proposal has been repeatedly blocked by the US, UK and EU.

Bangladeshi Maulvi blames Yati Narsinghanand for Covid crisis in India, claims conversion to Islam only solution

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Only reciting Kalma and converting to Islam is the only solution to COVID crisis in India, claims Bangladeshi maulvi in viral video

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and former Union Minister Ajit Singh succumbs to Covid-19

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chaudhary Ajit Singh was son of former Indian Prime Minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha defies logic while giving calculations on cryogenic tanks and medical oxygen

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
One feels that if Aam Aadmi Party leaders focus on resolving the oxygen crisis instead of overusing their tiny brain it for absurd calculations, it could perhaps save a few lives.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Out of control’ Chinese rocket falling back on Earth and no one knows where it is going to crash: Details

OpIndia Staff -
After launching space station hub, China's Long March 5B is doing 27,600km/h in failing orbit, with eventual crash site unknown.
Read more
News Reports

Birbhum SP denies reports of rape of polling agents in Bengal’s post-poll violence

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal post-poll violence: TMC goons attack BSF jawans, set their homes on fire, Network 18 journalist reveals

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demonised the central paramilitary forces. She had even urged the party supporters to 'gherao' them during elections.
Read more
News Reports

Banished by Twitter and Facebook, former US President Donald Trump launches his own communications platform

OpIndia Staff -
Trump's senior advisor Jason Miller additionally informed that this is not the social media platform they talked about and that the plans to launch the same remain intact.
Read more
News Reports

Assam BJP disbands its minority cell after failing to make inroads in the Muslim-dominated areas in assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
BJP said that the party has won fewer votes than the 20-member booth committees present in the minority dominated areas in Assam
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,757FansLike
538,004FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com