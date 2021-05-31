Monday, May 31, 2021
Home News Reports After waiting for a year, police constable Amit Rana's wife reminds Arvind Kejriwal of...
News Reports
Updated:

After waiting for a year, police constable Amit Rana’s wife reminds Arvind Kejriwal of compensation, asks why the discrimination

Without taking names of kins who received compensation recently, Pooja questioned Arvind Kejriwal about the discrimination meted out at her family.

OpIndia Staff
After a year wife of deceased Amit Rana writes to Arvind Kejriwal
2

After waiting for more than a year, the wife of deceased Police constable Amit Rana has written to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reminding him of his unfulfilled promise that a compensation of Rs 1 crore will be granted to Rana’s family. Without mentioning the name of the selected few families who recently received the compensation amount, Pooja, Amit Rana’s widow, questioned Kejriwal about the discrimination meted out to her family.

It is pertinent to recall that Police constable Amit Kumar Rana, who had succumbed to the infection on May 5, 2020, was the first Covid casualty in the police force. Today, it’s been more than a year since the death of Rana, but, his family is still awaiting Rs 1 crore compensation as was promised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Reminding the CM of his commitment, Pooja wrote in Hindi, “My husband was a martyred corona warrior, and succumbed to the pathogen while serving the people of Delhi. I was filled with sorrow and dejection. In that hour of grief, acknowledging the sacrifices made by my husband, you assured me financial help of Rs 1 crore. You announced the same on Twitter and in front of the entire media. That gave me some hope. However, we never received that amount.”

“Some families received help within 10 days then why this discrimination with me? I have a four-year-old son and a four-month-old daughter. I am worried about their future. If a Chief Minister doesn’t fulfil his promises, I might never be able to trust anyone else. Waiting for justice,” added the grief-stricken Pooja, expressing her disappointment in the CM.

Amit Rana’s widow Pooja’s letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Source: News18)

AAP Government rejects Police Constable Amit Rana’s file

In January this year, Pooja, Amit Rana’s widow, said that the family was recently informed that Amit’s file had been rejected by the Delhi government because it did not meet their requirements. She added that they had submitted all the necessary documents sought by the government department but were later informed that their file has been rejected on the ground that Amit wasn’t on COVID-19 duty.

Even as almost 200 Covid warriors sacrifice their lives in the line of duty, Kejriwal compensates 3 families

However, now that the kin of Dr Anas Mujahid, a junior resident doctor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Delhi’s GTB hospital, and a few others have been provided with the financial assistance of Rs one crore from Arvind Kejriwal, Pooja, who has been awaiting compensation for more than a year now, questioned the discrimination meted out to her family.

Interestingly, though more than 100 doctors and 92 teachers have died in Delhi this year, the Delhi government has compensated only a select few families of Covid warriors who died performing various COVID-19 duties.

On May 23, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the father of Dr Anas Mujahid and handed him over a cheque of Rs 1 crore. While speaking to Mujahid’s father Kejriwal said, “Many Covid warriors like Dr Anas are on the frontline helping the people of Delhi and it is because of them that we are able to save lives and the Delhi government is able to fight the pandemic.

How during the first wave, Arvind Kejriwal rejected claims of 12 cops

While Kejriwal has been going around town acknowledging the sacrifices made by COVID warriors and promising to provide financial aid to the kins of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, it was reported how in December 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, the Delhi government had rejected claims filed by 12 out of 15 families of police personnel who died of coronavirus while on duty.

As per reports, as many as 31 police officers in Delhi have lost their lives due to coronavirus during the first wave. Of these, 15 were on coronavirus duty when they were on duty. Of these 15, 12 claims are rejected while 3 are pending with Delhi government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAmit Rana
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The tussle between Baba Ramdev and IMA has become an ‘Ayurveda Vs allopathy’ debate. It doesn’t need to be

Jinit Jain -
As India grapples with the resurgent coronavirus outbreak, both the Ayurveda and allopathy practitioners and supporters need to realise that both treatments can coexist simultaneously, without the need to discredit the other.
OpIndia Scoops

Who is Sohail Hashmi, the ‘historian’ who got fined for filing a motivated petition against Central Vista project

Akshita Bhadauria -
It is interesting to note how both the Hashmi siblings, Sohail and Shabnam, appear to be going out of their way to spread the narrative of the very party whose leaders killed their own brother.

Meet Archbishop KP Yohannan: Asia’s richest evangelist infamous for diverting ‘charity funds’ for purchasing real estate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In June 2015, the Kerala government had issued orders to recover land illegally owned by the Believers Eastern Church.

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.

‘Why women are not safe in AAP’, member questions Kejriwal after party councillor assaults her, FIR filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The AAP woman worker alleged that Ramesh Matiala directed two women party workers to slap her in front of him

The origins of Covid-19: A laboratory-made virus and a massive cover-up by culpable parties? An analysis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After almost 1.5 years since pandemic broke, it is still unclear how Covid-19 originated, thanks to irresponsible behavior of some scientists and the Chinese government.

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Court issues summon to IMA president Dr John Austin Jayalal for talking about converting Covid-19 patients to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
Dwarka District Court in Delhi has issued a summon to IMA President, asking him to be present in the court on 31st May
Read more
News Reports

Waseem Rizvi creates ‘New Quran’ excluding 26 verses that allegedly promotes terrorism, appeals PM to make it part of Islamic education

OpIndia Staff -
Waseem Rizvi has said the redacted version of the Holy Quran excluding the 26 verses will be soon available in the market
Read more
News Reports

Video of BJP leader being beaten by Maharashtra police inside hospital premises goes viral: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
A video has been doing the rounds on social media wherein some Maharashtra police personnel are seen mercilessly beating up a man with rods and belts
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,202FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com