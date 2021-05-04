BJP worker leaves West Bengal after TMC goons destroy his Resort

Amidst the ongoing violence in West Bengal following the victory of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), it has now come to light that a BJP worker has been forced to leave the State. Reportedly, the BJP worker has been identified as one Ganesh Ghosh.

He was compelled to flee West Bengal along with his family members after the Trinamool Congress goons wrought havoc at his resort. The miscreants attacked Ghosh’s resort in Shakuntala village in Khoai Haat in Shantinektan. The resort is located just 5 minutes away from the Vishwa Bharati University.

Several images have now surfaced on social media, which captures the extent of the damage done to the BJP worker’s property. Visuals show that the glass panes of windows and doors were broken by the miscreants. They had also damaged the furniture and did not spare the glass pane on tables.

Broken pieces of glass can also be seen lying scattered on the floor. Fearing a threat to his life, Ganesh Ghosh was left with no option but to leave the state altogether.

Vandalism by Trinamool Congress goons

Concerns are now being raised about the fate of thousands of BJP workers who now stand vulnerable to violence by TMC supporters and workers.

TMC goons attack BJP workers in West Bengal

On Sunday (May 2), the residence of an active BJP worker named Bishwanath Dhar was attacked by TMC goons. The incident took place in Ghola Mallikpara in Panihati municipality in the North24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Reportedly, the hoodlums first destroyed the CCTV cameras and then began looting the BJP worker’s residence. They broke open the almirah and stole cash and ornaments. On their way out, they also damaged his Maruti car and a Royal Enfield (bullet) bike.

In another incident, a BJP worker was assaulted mercilessly at his own residence allegedly by the workers of the ruling TMC. The incident took place in Kismatdapat village of Trimohini in the South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. Reportedly, TMC goons ambushed the victim’s house and attacked him. The BJP worker sustained head injuries and bled profusely. The miscreants also entered his house and vandalised the property.

On Sunday (May 2), a BJP worker named Avijit Sarkar took to Facebook to narrate the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons. The video was uploaded just hours before he was lynched to death by the miscreants. “I don’t know how to come live (on Facebook). They hurled bombs right in front of my eyes and vandalised my house and the party office. My only mistake is that I am a BJP worker.,” he recounted. He said that the attack took place in Ward no. 30 in the Beleghata neighbourhood in Kolkata under the supervision of TMC leaders Paresh Paul and Swapan Samandar.