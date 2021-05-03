WB: TMC goons loot, vandalise BJP worker's house after election victory

On Sunday (May 2), the residence of an active BJP worker named Bishwanath Dhar was attacked by TMC goons. The incident took place in Ghola Mallikpara in Panihati municipality in the North24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Following the victory of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the West Bengal State Legislative elections, party hoodlums have targetted several BJP workers and supporters. On Sunday, the TMC goons broke into Dhar’s house and vandalised his property. Reportedly, the hoodlums first destroyed the CCTV cameras and then began looting the BJP worker’s residence. They broke open the almirah and stole cash and ornaments. On their way out, they also damaged his Maruti car and a Royal Enfield (bullet) bike.

A video of the incident has now surfaced online, which shows the extent of damage and loot committed by the miscreants. Household items could be seen lying around in a disorderly manner. It can also be seen that the window panes are broken and that small pieces of glass lay scattered on the floor. Miscreants had pelted stones into the house, the evidence of which can be seen clealry in the video.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/Opindia)

“Sob video kor aar patha police ke. Arokom ottachar. Amon toh karor bari o bhangchur kore ni… Ai bhaba keu khoti kara.. (Record everything and send it to the police. Such atrocities committed against us! No other house has suffered this level of vandalism. Does anyone damage someone else’s house like this?),” a woman could be heard mourning in the background.

Atrocities against BJP workers and leaders by TMC

Within hours of winning elections, TMC gheraoed the party office of BJP in Hastings, burnt down party office in Arambagh and attacked BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who defeated Mamata Banerjee. On Monday (May 3), News18 journalist Payal Mehta had shared the CCTV footage of one such deadly attack. In visuals caught on camera, the violent mob attacked the house of a BJP worker on Sunday evening in the Kasba locality of South Kolkata. At about 15 seconds into the video, a Trinamool Congress flag could be spotted. The goons initially tried to kick open the door of the house. However, when this failed, they threw punches and attacked with bricks and sticks.

On Sunday (May 2), a BJP worker named Avijit Sarkar took to Facebook to narrate the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons. The video was uploaded just hours before he was lynched to death by the miscreants. “I don’t know how to come live (on Facebook). They hurled bombs right in front of my eyes and vandalised my house and the party office. My only mistake is that I am a BJP worker.,” he recounted.

Avijit Sarkar had informed that he was a dog-lover and had adopted several street dogs, which he found on the streets in a helpless state. Pointing towards his dog, “I had brought her from Sealdah. She had given birth to some puppies. They slaughtered the puppies mercilessly.” The BJP worker broke down into tears.He said that the attack took place in Ward no. 30 in the Beleghata neighbourhood in Kolkata under the supervision of TMC leaders Paresh Paul and Swapan Samandar.