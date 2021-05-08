A call girl from Thailand has passed away in Lucknow at the Lohia Hospital due to Covid-19. The call girl was brought to India by the son of a businessman after having spent Rs. 7 lakhs for the same. She fell sick two days after arriving in India, as per reports, and passed away on the 3rd of May.

The Police contacted the Thailand Embassy to hand over the dead body to her family. However, after nobody came forward to claim the body, her last rites were performed in the presence of the agent who helped her come to India. The agent has been identified as one Salman, according to reports.

The Police has already initiated an investigation into the international sex racket in the city. They are also investigating who came in contact with her. According to the Police, she was in contact with a travel agent from Rajasthan. It was the travel agent that sent her to Lucknow.

The son of the businessman had himself contacted the Thailand Embassy and informed them of the situation when she fell sick. Following the call, the Thailand Embassy with help from India’s External Affairs Ministry admitted her to the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh has been hit hard by the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The state currently has 2,54,118 active cases of Covid-19.