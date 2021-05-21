The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against Deep Sidhu and 15 others in connection with the riots at the national capital on Republic Day. The chargesheet also mentions one Iqbal Singh who allegedly incited the protestors on a Facebook Live session.

“We have filed around 3000 pages of chargesheet before the Duty Magistrate on May 18 at the Tis Hazari Court. We have arrested 16 persons and 13 of them are on bail. Accused identified as Jugraj Singhn, who is alleged to have raised Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort on Republic Day, Khempreet Singh, who was seen carrying a spear in his hand and allegedly assaulting the police personnel on duty, and Maninder Singh Moni, who was seen in a video swinging two swords at Red Fort, are still lodged in jail,” a senior police officer was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

The chargesheet also states that the protesters indulged in “violent confrontation with the security forces” and breached the “sanctity of the iconic historical monument”. It also says that the rioters had a “pre-conceived and well-coordinated” plan to violate the understanding between the police and farmer union leaders.

Dainik Bhaskar reported that as per sources, Deep Sidhu was in touch with an actress in California. He used to send videos to the actress and the actress then uploaded the videos to his social media account. On the 28th of January, he had shared a video where he had threatened farmer leaders.

Deep Sidhu was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police on the 9th of February. Punjabi actor and Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu was named by the police in an FIR lodged in connection with the violent protests of the Republic Day. He was seen among the mob who attacked the Red Fort and hoisted different flags in place of the Tricolour on the 72nd Republic Day.

Deep Sidhu was granted bail on the 17th of April. But hours after receiving bail, he was arrested again by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.