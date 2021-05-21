Friday, May 21, 2021
Home News Reports Chargesheet filed against Red Fort rioter Deep Sidhu, role of actress from California comes...
News Reports
Updated:

Chargesheet filed against Red Fort rioter Deep Sidhu, role of actress from California comes to light: Details

The chargesheet also mentions one Iqbal Singh who allegedly incited the protestors on a Facebook Live session.

OpIndia Staff
Chargesheet filed against Deep Sidhu
Image Source: India Today
152

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against Deep Sidhu and 15 others in connection with the riots at the national capital on Republic Day. The chargesheet also mentions one Iqbal Singh who allegedly incited the protestors on a Facebook Live session.

“We have filed around 3000 pages of chargesheet before the Duty Magistrate on May 18 at the Tis Hazari Court. We have arrested 16 persons and 13 of them are on bail. Accused identified as Jugraj Singhn, who is alleged to have raised Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort on Republic Day, Khempreet Singh, who was seen carrying a spear in his hand and allegedly assaulting the police personnel on duty, and Maninder Singh Moni, who was seen in a video swinging two swords at Red Fort, are still lodged in jail,” a senior police officer was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

The chargesheet also states that the protesters indulged in “violent confrontation with the security forces” and breached the “sanctity of the iconic historical monument”. It also says that the rioters had a “pre-conceived and well-coordinated” plan to violate the understanding between the police and farmer union leaders.

Dainik Bhaskar reported that as per sources, Deep Sidhu was in touch with an actress in California. He used to send videos to the actress and the actress then uploaded the videos to his social media account. On the 28th of January, he had shared a video where he had threatened farmer leaders.

Deep Sidhu was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police on the 9th of February. Punjabi actor and Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu was named by the police in an FIR lodged in connection with the violent protests of the Republic Day. He was seen among the mob who attacked the Red Fort and hoisted different flags in place of the Tricolour on the 72nd Republic Day.

Deep Sidhu was granted bail on the 17th of April. But hours after receiving bail, he was arrested again by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdeep sidhu chargesheet
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After Congress toolkit, video of Kamal Nath asking Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over farmers protest surfaces on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of former MP CM Kamal Nath inciting Congress workers to 'set fire' over farmer protests has surfaced on the internet
News Reports

India today, Rajdeep Sardesai peddle lies about cremation ground for Covid-19 victims in Almora in Uttarakhand: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
While Almora admin has set up a dedicated cremation ground in Almora, India Today and Rajdeep Sardesai claimed it is open field

Govt slams Twitter after platform tags Congress toolkit tweet as ‘manipulative media’, says effort to influence investigation

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
GoI has slammed Twitter for adding a 'manipulated media' tag to tweets that shared images from the Congress toolkit.

IFCN and its history of motivated fact checks: An effort by Hillary supporters to regain their failing grip over public discourse

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) is an effort by the Left Cabal to maintain their grip over public discourse.

Domino’s data breach explained: Leaked data now available through search portal on the dark web, over 13TB of data leaked

OpIndia Explains Anurag -
Hackers had announced on an infamous hackers' forum that they got access to the Domino's India servers and downloaded 13 TB of data

Twitter marked image as ‘manipulated media’ based on no proof and only politically motivated FIRs: Twitter a part of Congress Toolkit now?

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Congress had recently written an email to Twitter asking it to suspend Twitter accounts of BJP leaders for tweeting Congress toolkit

Recently Popular

News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
News Reports

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP
Read more
Social Media

Business Standard declares the PM of India as the marketing manager of colgate: How they made a fool of themselves

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard somehow managed to blame Narendra Modi for the dip in fortunes of Colgate, the toothpaste brand.
Read more
News Reports

Brazen Hinduphobia of Unacademy: Online education platform paints Hindus as anti-Muslim bigots, blames third party after outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus were described as attacking Muslims for celebrating Eid in their area in a mock test paper published by Unacademy
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
News Reports

CNN’s Jewish anchor interrupts Pakistan Foreign Minister, calls out his anti-Semitic statements on TV

OpIndia Staff -
CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga called out Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi over his anti-Semitic statements.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,428FansLike
546,742FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com