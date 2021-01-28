Thursday, January 28, 2021
Home News Reports Red Fort attack: Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu named in Delhi police FIR
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Red Fort attack: Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu named in Delhi police FIR

A case has been registered by Delhi police at Kotwali police station of North district under relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act and the Arms Act.

OpIndia Staff
FIR filed against Deep Sidhu
Khalistani sympathiser Deep Sidhu (via Twitter/@PunYaab, Tribune resp.)
2

Punjabi actor and Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu who was seen among the mob who attacked the Red Fort and hoisted different flags in place of the Tricolour on the 72nd Republic Day has reportedly been named by the police in an FIR lodged in connection with the violent protests of the Republic Day. Gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana has also been named in the FIR.

Several laws including the Arms Act invoked by the police

According to reports, a case has been registered by Delhi police at Kotwali police station of North district under relevant sections of various laws including the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, and the Arms Act. As informed by the officials, IPC sections-

  • 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions),
  • 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty),
  • 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot, etc.),
  • 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and
  • 307 (attempt to murder).

The Archaeological Survey of India has issued an order announcing closing of the Red Fort for visitors from January 27 to January 31.

Protestors did not indulge in violence: Deep Sidhu

After being named in the FIR, Sidhu released a video on Facebook claiming that he tried to reason with the protesting farmers to reach a unanimous decision regarding the route to be taken for the protest on Republic Day. He claimed that no one led the farmers to the Red Fort and that he reached there only after the gates of the fort had already been broken. In the video, Sidhu justified the hoisting of the Sikh flag atop the Red Fort calling it “diversity”.

Contrary to what the visuals of the Red Fort and other parts post the violent protest suggest, Sidhu claimed that the protestors did not indulge in any sort of violence and did not damage any public property. He claimed that he was being made a scapegoat for the violence carried out by the protestors on January 26.

Debunking the allegations of having connections with the RSS and the BJP, Sidhu said that the allegation lacked logic as no RSS or BJP member would hoist the Sikh flag atop the Red Fort.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDeep Sidhu Khalistani, Red Fort violence, Khalistani elements
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath donates Rs 1.01 crore on behalf of Shri Gorakhnath Mandir for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on a three-day tour to Gorakhpur.
Read more
Social Media

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist accuses BJP of ‘insulting’ its leaders because she doesn’t understand how Google translate works

OpIndia Staff -
Not just Swati Chaturvedi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too joined the imaginary controversy to drag in BJP MP Raksha Khadse.
Read more

UP police peacefully removes protestors from Delhi border, some people claim power was cut off, force was used

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Some protestors from Delhi-UP border were sent home in an ambulance as they were elderly and not keeping well.

YouTuber and social media influencer Kusha Kapila instigates protestors to take to street ‘Rang De Basanti’ style

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.

US-based ‘Human Rights Lawyer’ Arjun Sethi gives a call to oust the Modi government, spreads falsehoods on farmer protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A chronic PM Modi hater, Arjun Sethi has ceaselessly whined over the Citizenship Amendment Act since its passage in December 2019

Post-mortem of protestor killed during tractor rally confirms he died of antemortem injuries, busts left-liberal propaganda of being shot

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Left-liberals had tried to blame Delhi Police for the death, spreading the fake news that the protestor was shot dead by Police.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

OpIndia Staff -
Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

‘Tiranga ka apman, nehi sahega Hindustan’: Angry villages in Rewari issue ultimatum to ‘farmer’ protestors to vacate Highway blockade in 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -
The villagers said that due to blockade on the highway, the region remains jammed with vehicles, which have created difficulties for them
Read more
News Reports

Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes ‘liberals’ line to claim Red Fort siege was a PMO plot

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy has furthered the left propaganda that Red Fort siege was carried out at the behest of the PMO
Read more
Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Red Fort attack: Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu named in Delhi police FIR

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu justified the hoisting of Sikh flag atop the Red Fort calling it representative of the country's "diversity" .
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath donates Rs 1.01 crore on behalf of Shri Gorakhnath Mandir for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on a three-day tour to Gorakhpur.
Read more
Social Media

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist accuses BJP of ‘insulting’ its leaders because she doesn’t understand how Google translate works

OpIndia Staff -
Not just Swati Chaturvedi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too joined the imaginary controversy to drag in BJP MP Raksha Khadse.
Read more
News Reports

UP police peacefully removes protestors from Delhi border, some people claim power was cut off, force was used

OpIndia Staff -
Some protestors from Delhi-UP border were sent home in an ambulance as they were elderly and not keeping well.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber and social media influencer Kusha Kapila instigates protestors to take to street ‘Rang De Basanti’ style

OpIndia Staff -
Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.
Read more
News Reports

US-based ‘Human Rights Lawyer’ Arjun Sethi gives a call to oust the Modi government, spreads falsehoods on farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
A chronic PM Modi hater, Arjun Sethi has ceaselessly whined over the Citizenship Amendment Act since its passage in December 2019
Read more
News Reports

‘Not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter’, doctor responds after video of him scolded by wife during live broadcast goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Dr KK Agarwal getting berated by his wife for getting vaccinated alone is doing the rounds on the internet
Read more
Crime

Watch: Elderly man tries to cross protest site to see doctor, protesting ‘farmers’ issue him life threat

OpIndia Staff -
The elderly man said that he was trying to cross the protest site as he had an appointment with a doctor at Panth Hospital
Read more
Politics

Reflections on Republic Day insurrection: The government’s dilemma, a blast from the past and ghost of Operation Blue Star

K Bhattacharjee -
Tractor Rally Protesters stormed the national capital and eventually managed to breach the premises of the Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Robert Vadra posts distorted map of India on social media, shows PoK and Aksai Chin not part of India

OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra used a distorted map of India on Twitter and Instagram while demanding probe for Republic Day violence in Delhi
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com