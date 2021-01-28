Punjabi actor and Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu who was seen among the mob who attacked the Red Fort and hoisted different flags in place of the Tricolour on the 72nd Republic Day has reportedly been named by the police in an FIR lodged in connection with the violent protests of the Republic Day. Gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana has also been named in the FIR.

Several laws including the Arms Act invoked by the police

According to reports, a case has been registered by Delhi police at Kotwali police station of North district under relevant sections of various laws including the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, and the Arms Act. As informed by the officials, IPC sections-

186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions),

353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty),

308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot, etc.),

397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and

307 (attempt to murder).

The Archaeological Survey of India has issued an order announcing closing of the Red Fort for visitors from January 27 to January 31.

Protestors did not indulge in violence: Deep Sidhu

After being named in the FIR, Sidhu released a video on Facebook claiming that he tried to reason with the protesting farmers to reach a unanimous decision regarding the route to be taken for the protest on Republic Day. He claimed that no one led the farmers to the Red Fort and that he reached there only after the gates of the fort had already been broken. In the video, Sidhu justified the hoisting of the Sikh flag atop the Red Fort calling it “diversity”.

Contrary to what the visuals of the Red Fort and other parts post the violent protest suggest, Sidhu claimed that the protestors did not indulge in any sort of violence and did not damage any public property. He claimed that he was being made a scapegoat for the violence carried out by the protestors on January 26.

Debunking the allegations of having connections with the RSS and the BJP, Sidhu said that the allegation lacked logic as no RSS or BJP member would hoist the Sikh flag atop the Red Fort.