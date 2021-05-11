Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Home News Reports China to set up a line of separation on Mount Everest after several mountaineers...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

China to set up a line of separation on Mount Everest after several mountaineers test positive on the Nepalese side. Details

Reportedly, no case of Covid-19 has been reported from the northern side since the beginning of the climbing season in April this year. As per reports, the line of separation is a preventive measure to check the spread of Coronavirus infection from Nepal to China.

OpIndia Staff
China to now set up line of separation with Nepal on Mount Everest summit
Mount Everest (Photo Credits: GQ)
66

The Chinese government is mulling over a decision to set up a ‘line of separation’ on the peak of Mount Everest (also called Mount Qomolangma), reported China.org. The development comes days after Nepal confirmed that 17 mountaineers tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.

Mount Everest can be scaled from the northern side (via Tibet which is now occupied by China) or the Southern side (via Nepal). Reportedly, no case of Covid-19 has been reported from the northern side since the beginning of the climbing season in April this year. As per reports, the line of separation is a preventive measure to check the spread of Coronavirus infection from Nepal to China.

According to Nyima Tsering, Tibetan Sports Bureau head, China is set to take the step to prevent mountaineers from the Nepalese and the Chinese side from mixing once they reach the summit of Mount Everest. Such a ‘line of separation’ will be laid by guides, who scale the world’s highest mountain alongside the rope fixing teams.

17 mountaineers contract Coronavirus infection on the Nepalese side of Mount Everest

It will be placed at one of the camps at 8300 metres, which is the final camp before the climbers leave for the summit. Although China has stopped foreigners from scaling Everest from their side since 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, it has issued 21 expedition permits to Chinese nationals for the 2021 expedition. Earlier, reports emerged that several mountaineers, who were stationed at the Everest Base Camp in Nepal, had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

They were taken to Kathmandu for testing and treatment of Coronavirus infection. While the Nepalese authorities have confirmed 17 cases of Coronavirus, other reports put the number of infected individuals to 30. Besides the line of separation, China Tibet Mountaineering Association will also put up a checkpoint at about 300 metres from the base camp. At the same time, daily disinfection is necessary at the canteens, washrooms, sleeping camps of climbers and protective gear such as gloves, masks and medical equipment.

Rising cases of Coronavirus in Nepal

A mountaineer, who develops coronavirus symptoms, will be taken to local media facilities for treatment. As of May 11, Nepal had reported 93,141 active cases and a total of 3859 fatalities. While speaking about the rising Coronavirus cases in the country, Meenakshi Ganguly cautioned, “Large volumes of oxygen equipment and other medical supplies are urgently needed to avert a Covid-19 catastrophe in the country.” She is the Director of Human Rights Watch in South Asia.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina Nepal, Nepal Mt Everest, Nepalese side Everest
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde flouts COVID-19 protocol, gathers a huge crowd for inauguration of isolation centre in Beed

OpIndia Staff -
The district of Beed has been adversely affected by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
News Reports

Creating vaccine hesitancy, fear, unused ventilators in Congress-ruled states and more: Read JP Nadda’s scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
"In a nation that has almost no recent history of vaccine hesitancy, your party has the dubious record of trying to actively create it, that too, in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic," JP Nadda's letter to Sonia read.

Congress govt had nominated Navneet Kalra, now accused of black marketing oxygen concentrators, as a permanent member of Golf Club

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police had issued a lookout notice for absconding Delhi restaurateur Navneet Kalra who is accused of black marketing oxygen

Calcutta HC “appreciates” Mamata Banerjee-led govt for ‘stemming’ the post-poll violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal was in the grips of political violence after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC emerged victorious in the assembly elections

Sonia Gandhi retains her position as party president, blames the local leadership for Congress’ poor performance in polls

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Paucity of time, infighting, covid restrictions were some of the reasons given by the state leadership for Congress' poor performance in assembly elections.

Washington Post and DW News resort to vulture journalism, criticised by netizens for ‘promoting’ India’s Covid crisis on Twitter

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
Social Media users slammed Washington Post and DW for 'selling human tragedy' for cash.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
News Reports

Yogendra Yadav was aware of the rape of a woman by AAP leaders at the Tikri border ‘farmer’ protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Dainik Bhaskar says that Yogendra Yadav was intimately aware of the sexual assault of a woman at the Tikri protest site and yet he remained tight-lipped about the incident
Read more
News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter restores official handle of Lieutenant Governor office of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha after govt steps in

OpIndia Staff -
The spokesman for the Government of India has said that the account has been suspended due to some technical issues
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,917FansLike
541,278FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com