Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi CM Kejriwal fear-mongers about new Covid strain, gets fact-checked by Aviation Minister and...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi CM Kejriwal fear-mongers about new Covid strain, gets fact-checked by Aviation Minister and Singapore govt

Even as the country is fighting the deadly pandemic, Kejriwal resorted to rumour-mongering and instilled a false sense of fear in public by claiming that there was a new variant of the virus that could cause another wave of the pandemic through commercial flights.

OpIndia Staff
Kejriwal spreads misinformation claiming thereof is a new 'Singapore strain', gets fact-checked
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, image via Twitter
47

In a major embarrassment to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Singapore’s Health Ministry on Friday dismissed fear-mongering by the Delhi Chief Minister that a “very dangerous” strain of the coronavirus was prevalent in the South-East Asian country that may affect children in India and could be the cause for the third wave in the country.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken to Twitter to claim that a new variant of Covid-19 was found in Singapore, which could result in India’s third wave. Resorting to unnecessary fear-mongering, the Delhi Chief Minister put out unverified information to claim that the new variant was extremely dangerous for children.

The Delhi Chief Minister also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to immediately halt air services with Singapore and prioritize vaccination drive for children.

“The new form of Corona that came to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India, it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government are air services with Singapore to be canceled with immediate effect and prioritize the options for vaccinating children at the earliest,” the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet came at a time when India was recovering from a devastating second wave of the pandemic that has resulted in a large number of deaths compared to the first wave that ravaged the country last year. Even as the country is fighting the deadly pandemic, Kejriwal resorted to rumour-mongering and attempted to instil a false sense of fear in public by claiming that there was a new variant of the virus that could cause another wave of the pandemic.

Singapore government rejects Arvind Kejriwal’s claims

Hours after Kejriwal put out unverified claims pertaining to the so-called Singapore strain, the Singapore government refuted all the claims made by Arvind Kejriwal and stressed that no new coronavirus strain had been detected in the city-state.

The Singapore High Commission tweeted on Tuesday, responding to Kejriwal’s tweet calling for a stop to air-traffic to and from Singapore.

“There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports. There is no ‘Singapore variant.’ The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore,” its health ministry said in a statement.

There are no flights between India and Singapore: Aviation minister fact checks Kejriwal

Following Kejriwal’s misleading and fear-mongering tweet, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri fact-checked his claims. The minister reminded him that at present there are no commercial flights between India and Singapore and there is no ‘air-bubble’ operation either. He reminded him that India had banned international flights from March 2020 itself, and the only flights operational are flown under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission to bring stranded Indian citizens back to the homeland.

Minister Puri reminded Kejriwal that India had banned international flights from March 2020 itself, and the only flights operational are flown under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission to bring stranded Indian citizens back to homeland.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala: As Chinese coronavirus pandemic rages, Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to take oath as the CM in a grand ceremony

OpIndia Staff -
Massive crowd to gather for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's swearing in ceremony.
News Reports

Delhi CM Kejriwal fear-mongers about new Covid strain, gets fact-checked by Aviation Minister and Singapore govt

OpIndia Staff -
Aviation minister Hardeep S Puri reminded Delhi CM that flights have been banned since March 2020 and India doesn't even have an 'air bubble' service with Singapore.

US’ Nancy Pelosi calls for diplomatic boycott of China 2022 Olympics

World OpIndia Staff -
The Beijing games are scheduled to begin from 4th February 2022. The Tokyo Summer olympics scheduled for later this year were postponed in wake of Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Petition wants Delhi High Court to cancel Center’s approval for Covaxin to conduct trials for 2-18 age group

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The petitioner wants Delhi High Court to quash govt notification allowing Covaxin trials for the 2-18 age group.

Congress may have rubbished the toolkit as ‘fake’ but there are enough reasons why people find it authentic

Opinions Jinit Jain -
A toolkit was recently in circulation that highlighted the Congress party's devious attempts to tarnish the Modi government.

#CongressToolKitExposed: How Congress’s Srinivas BV’s actions during Covid crisis fits the toolkit perfectly

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
One of the first recommendations of this particular section of the 4-page toolkit suggests promoting SOS redressals and offering “priority help” to journalists, media professionals and other influencers.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.
Read more
News Reports

‘This is your blessing’: INMAS director whose team developed 2-DG drug thanks his physics teacher Rajnath Singh

OpIndia Staff -
Dr AK Mishra, the director of INMAS, stated that Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh was his physics lecturer back in the 1980s.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,360FansLike
545,644FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com