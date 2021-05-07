After the media reports that the UP government has ordered to provide media equipment like oximeters and thermal scanners for cows and other animals kept at cow shelters, now the state govt has clarified that the tools are to be used by staff working at the shelters, and not for animals.

Following a press release of the state government saying that Covid-19 kits will be provided for use by cows, an official of the Uttar Pradesh government today clarified that the medical equipment are meant for people who work at the gaushalas.

According to a report by India Today, Additional Chief Secretary (Information), Navneet Sehgal, has said that no such order of using oximeters or thermal scanners for cows has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh government. “Instead, such things (oximeters) with the help desk will be installed in gaushalas for staff only owing to the scare of Covid-19,” Navneet Sehgal said.

However, an IANS report carried by several media houses had cited a press release by the UP government, which had reportedly said that “the gaushalas’ will be equipped with all the medical equipment such as oximeters and thermal scanners for cows and other animals as well.” The press release was issued to inform about the setting up of helpdesks at the cow shelters. The state government had issued instructions that all the cow shelters or gaushalas must strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols.

Therefore, while several media houses have reported that the Yogi Adityanath government is providing oximeters and thermal scanners for cows, actually they are meant for people working at the cowsheds, and not for the animals. The reports claiming the same are wrong and misleading.