A ‘former’ Pakistani-origin Islamic terrorist has lodged a complaint with the police in the United Kingdom against his parents for radicalising him during his childhood days, reported The Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old ‘former terrorist’ has revealed that his parents had begun his radicalisation when he was just 5. They followed Salafism’, a radical sect of Islam and taught their children to fight against the country they were living in, that is the United Kingdom. The ‘former’ terrorist has also informed that he was brainwashed by his parents to never accept non-Muslims as friends.

He informed that he attended study sessions conducted by Al-Qaeda terrorist Anwar Al-Awlaki, who was later neutralised during a drone strike in the war-torn country of Yemen. “They told me there is a war going on with Islam and I have to train and be ready to fight this country,” the ‘former’ terrorist narrated. He further revealed that his siblings were radicalised in a similar fashion.

Ex-terrorists accuses parents of physical and mental abuse

The ex-terrorist, who was raised in a London council estate, added that he has had no contact with his family members for more than 5 years. He emphasised that his radicalism at the hands of his parents has caused him physical and mental abuse. Forced by circumstances, he has filed a complaint with the police about 2 weeks ago against his own parents.

‘Former’ terrorist to be moved to ‘safe house’ before cops interrogate his parents

The counter-terrorism officers have interviewed the 29-year-old and they will shift him to a safe house before interrogating his parents. It is believed to the first of a kind case in the United Kingdom, where a man has accused his parents of Islamist radicalisation during his formative years. Interestingly, UK has laws to protect children from abuse at the hands of their parents but no existing law prosecutes parents for radicalising their children.