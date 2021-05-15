Saturday, May 15, 2021
Home News Reports Gujarat: Here's why the death certificate stats from March to May so far do...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Here’s why the death certificate stats from March to May so far do not prove allegations of massive undercounting of Covid deaths

There are good reasons why the number of deaths during the period mentioned may not be enough to paint an accurate picture of the circumstances in the state and why statistics from 2020 are not a reliable indicator.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat Covid-19 deaths
Image Credit: Nirmal Harindran/Express Photo
199

There are significant concerns that the death tally in Gujarat is vastly greater than what is being admitted by the Government. A recent media report claimed that only 58 thousand people had died between March 1st and May 10 in 2020 but the numbers for the same period this year is 1 lakh 23 thousand.

The numbers are based on the death certificates issued during the same period, which reflect the numbers as stated above. Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja has refuted allegations that the state government is undercounting Covid-19 deaths stating that death certificates alone cannot be the basis of such claims.

He said that registration of death certificates have gone online due to which there are chances that the same individual was registered twice. Furthermore, during the same period last year, there was lockdown in place that most likely delayed the registration of deaths.

There are more reasons why the number of deaths during the period mentioned may not be enough to paint an accurate picture of the circumstances in the state and why statistics from 2020 are not a reliable indicator.

Gujarat trends in previous years

Weirdly enough, for reasons not yet understood, there were significantly fewer deaths in 2020 compared to 2019. Times of India had reported that the state had recorded 3.74 lakh deaths in 2020 between January and November, at an average of 1,134 deaths daily, which was 10.8% less than all deaths in 2019. In 2019, 1,271 occurred every day on an average.

The death rate for the period in the current year is 1732 per day, which appears significantly higher than 2019 or 2020. But nevertheless, we will have to wait till the end of the year to figure out the excess deaths compared to 2020 and 2021.

The significantly higher death rate could be due to a seasonal upswing in deaths which could be normalised by the end of the year. However, it is to be expected that the deaths in 2021 will be significantly higher than 2020 and even in 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic as well as factors such as increasing population and others.

According to the Times of India report, Gujarat had recorded 3.68 lakh deaths in 2017, 3.93 lakh in 2018, 4.19 in 2019 and 3.74 lakhs in 2020 (between January and November). Based on simple calculations based on the yearly growth rate in the number of deaths, Gujarat was expect to have somewhere between 4,46,235 to 4,47,073 deaths in 2020 (barring the month of December). But as we know, the number was significantly lower than that despite the pandemic.

The figures compare data from January to November for comparison

If we take it as an estimate that the death rate will grow by 6.5% in 2021 from the estimated deaths in 2020 from January to November (which was significantly higher than the actual number of deaths), then in 2021, Gujarat is expected to suffer between 475240 and 476132 deaths barring December. That amounts to an average death rate of 1302 to 1304 deaths per day.

Since there is a pandemic underway, it is to be expected that there will be some amount of excess deaths this year. However, an average of 1732 deaths per day is quite high. The death rate during the period prior to the one mentioned and for the remainder of the year has to be seen before coming to any premature conclusion regarding the death rate in the state.

Cherry picking one particular period of the year when the virus was at its peak and concluding that it is normative of the situation in the state is not a valid metric. If that were the case, then someone else could cherry pick 2020 as his metric and reach the conclusion that the virus is not very dangerous.

The person in the hypothetical scenario would be as wrong as someone who looks at the current data for the period between March 1st and May 2021 and concludes that the situation in Gujarat is apocalyptic. India has taken quite a blow during the pandemic, yes, but caution has to be advised before drawing far reaching conclusions from limited data.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation data

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation data on deaths provides some insights into the situation in the state. As per data available, between March 1st and May 10, 2021, 13593 death certificates were issued in 2021. The same for 2020 was 7786 and for 2019, 2018, 2017, the figure was 9950, 9866, 9319 respectively.

For reasons stated above, we cannot compare the current data with the same in 2020. Therefore, the correct comparison would be between the trends observed three previous years and the 2021. By the trends of previous years, if we assume that 10,100 people are expected to die during the period, a mere 150 increase over 2 years, then add it to the Covid-19 death in AMC as reported by the Divya Bhaskar (2126), then the tally adds to 12,226.

That figure is not too far off from the tally of 13593, the total number of death certificates as reported in the media. The total extra deaths amounts to 1367, that is, 19 additional deaths per day during the 71 day period on average.

It cannot be said for certain the precise cause for the extra deaths because it is known that hospitals were overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients, leaving very little space for those suffering from other disease for adequate treatment. Thus, quite clearly, allegations that the Gujarat government is vastly undercounting deaths do not appear to have a basis in fact when one looks closely at the data available.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGujarat covid deaths
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gujarat: Here’s why the death certificate stats from March to May so far do not prove allegations of massive undercounting of Covid deaths

OpIndia Staff -
There are significant concerns that the death tally in Gujarat is vastly greater than what is being admitted by the Government. A recent media...
World

Israel demolishes Al Jalaa building that housed Al Jazeera and other international media offices short time after warning

OpIndia Staff -
Israel had issued a warning that it will demolish the Al Jalaa building that houses Al Jazeera office, after which it was demolished.

The Hindu quietly changes headline after columnist calls Tejasvi Surya a virus: Here are her previous problematic comments

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu published an opinion-editorial by columnist Vaishna Roy on Friday where it called BJP MP Tejasvi Surya a virus.

Punjab: After Modi Govt implements direct benefit transfer, agencies procure record wheat quantity, 9 lac farmers receive Rs 23,000 cr

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
A farmer named Gurdip Singh from Chak Kalan village said, "I am very happy with this system with money coming directly. I sold my entire crop to government agencies as the MSP was also better this time."

5 years ago, The Week published an article insulting, mocking, lying about Veer Savarkar, today they apologise: Read full details

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
After a lawsuit filed by Veer Sarvarkar's grand nephew, The Week apologises for a article on Sarvarkar published in 2016

Maharashtra wants Bharat Biotech to set aside 50% vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for itself: Report

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that he would request Bharat Biotech to reserve 50% of the vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for distribution within the state

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
Read more
Media

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,031FansLike
544,216FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com