The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a complaint against Yoga Guru Ramdev at IP Estate Police Station in New Delhi for his remarks on modern medicine.

According to the reports, the IMA has sought an FIR against Ramdev over his recent opinions on the limitations of the allopathic system of medicine.

#NewsAlert | IMA files complaint against yoga guru Ramdev. Complaint filed at IP Estate police station in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/8QJFxigWX5 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 27, 2021

The complaint, signed by General Secretary of IMA, Dr. Jayesh Lele, said that Ramdev, along with his associates, “operated in furtherance of their illegal and dishonest intention with a view of obtaining wrongful gain and consequently causing wrongful loss to the medical fraternity and general public in large”.

In its complaint, the IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had committed cognizable offenses and is liable to be prosecuted under all applicable and relevant provisions of the law, including Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Further, IMA said that a police investigation is necessary to unearth the identity of other persons involved with Ramdev in the “conspiracy of making scurrilous and malicious statements in public and obtaining unjust gains from the promotion of unproven and unapproved treatment methods.”

IMA has sought an FIR against the yoga guru under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005, Indian Penal Code, 1860, and other relevant provisions.

IMA wants to sue Baba Ramdev for Rs 1,000 crore

On Wednesday, the IMA had sent Rs.1,000 crore defamation notice to Yoga Guru for his statements on allopathic medicine. The IMA has threatened Baba Ramdev, saying that if he does not post a video countering the statements given by him and tender a written apology within the next 15 days, they will be demanding Rs 1,000 crores from him.

The latest controversy between IMA and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev erupted after a video of Baba Ramdev went viral on social media platforms, where he was heard saying that allopathy is a hollow practice and that many people have lost their lives due to allopathic medicines.

To this, the Indian Medical Association had taken a strong objection and had threatened to move Court if the Union Health Ministry does not take cognizance of the remarks made by Ramdev. The Health Ministry had issued a letter to Ramdev directing him to retract his statements.

In response to IMA’s attacks, Baba Ramdev too had launched an attack on the Indian Medical Association on Tuesday, firing 25 pointed questions at them. With these questions, Ramdev tried to highlight the shortcomings of allopathy and asking for permanent solutions to some of the most common diseases.

Taking a sly at the ongoing debate, Ramdev had also asked if allopathy has any treatment for the growing hatred and violence and also a cure that can put an end to the fight between allopathy and Ayurveda.

It is also notable here that IMA’s ire against Baba Ramdev also comes at a time when the IMA President JA Jayapal’s statements exposing his intentions to use the Covid pandemic as an opportunity to spread Christianity were doing rounds on social media.