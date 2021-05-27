Thursday, May 27, 2021
Home News Reports IMA files police complaint against Baba Ramdev, seeks FIR against him after threatening with...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

IMA files police complaint against Baba Ramdev, seeks FIR against him after threatening with 1000 crores lawsuit

The IMA has sought an FIR against Ramdev over his recent opinion on the limitations of the allopathic system of medicine.

OpIndia Staff
IMA files complaint against Baba Ramdev for his opinion on Allopathy/ Image Source: Gulte
4

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a complaint against Yoga Guru Ramdev at IP Estate Police Station in New Delhi for his remarks on modern medicine.

According to the reports, the IMA has sought an FIR against Ramdev over his recent opinions on the limitations of the allopathic system of medicine.

The complaint, signed by General Secretary of IMA, Dr. Jayesh Lele, said that Ramdev, along with his associates, “operated in furtherance of their illegal and dishonest intention with a view of obtaining wrongful gain and consequently causing wrongful loss to the medical fraternity and general public in large”.

In its complaint, the IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had committed cognizable offenses and is liable to be prosecuted under all applicable and relevant provisions of the law, including Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Further, IMA said that a police investigation is necessary to unearth the identity of other persons involved with Ramdev in the “conspiracy of making scurrilous and malicious statements in public and obtaining unjust gains from the promotion of unproven and unapproved treatment methods.”

IMA has sought an FIR against the yoga guru under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005, Indian Penal Code, 1860, and other relevant provisions.

IMA wants to sue Baba Ramdev for Rs 1,000 crore

On Wednesday, the IMA had sent Rs.1,000 crore defamation notice to Yoga Guru for his statements on allopathic medicine. The IMA has threatened Baba Ramdev, saying that if he does not post a video countering the statements given by him and tender a written apology within the next 15 days, they will be demanding Rs 1,000 crores from him.

The latest controversy between IMA and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev erupted after a video of Baba Ramdev went viral on social media platforms, where he was heard saying that allopathy is a hollow practice and that many people have lost their lives due to allopathic medicines.

To this, the Indian Medical Association had taken a strong objection and had threatened to move Court if the Union Health Ministry does not take cognizance of the remarks made by Ramdev. The Health Ministry had issued a letter to Ramdev directing him to retract his statements.

In response to IMA’s attacks, Baba Ramdev too had launched an attack on the Indian Medical Association on Tuesday, firing 25 pointed questions at them. With these questions, Ramdev tried to highlight the shortcomings of allopathy and asking for permanent solutions to some of the most common diseases.

Taking a sly at the ongoing debate, Ramdev had also asked if allopathy has any treatment for the growing hatred and violence and also a cure that can put an end to the fight between allopathy and Ayurveda.

It is also notable here that IMA’s ire against Baba Ramdev also comes at a time when the IMA President JA Jayapal’s statements exposing his intentions to use the Covid pandemic as an opportunity to spread Christianity were doing rounds on social media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Mob ‘justice’ in Rajasthan: Tyre shop owner Sattar Khan and Azaad arrested after they assault two on suspicion of theft

OpIndia Staff -
Irrespective of the communal narratives that are invariably woven, by the gang of liberals and leftist media around such incidents of mob assault, especially if the victims belong to the Muslim community, these incidents are quite common.
News Reports

Twitter asks for another 3 months to comply with new IT guidelines, cites its usual ‘freedom of expression’ rhetoric while controlling the same

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter is yet to adapt to the new IT guidelines that came into effect from May 25 after a time period of 3 months was already given to social media companies. Instead, it has issued a statement that it 'wants' to abide by Indian laws but needs more time.

Arvind Kejriwal bats for Pfizer even as the company wants protection from being sued if vaccines give adverse effects

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
So far, the government has not given such protection from liability to any of the three vaccines currently approved for use in India - Covishield, Covaxin, or Sputnik V.

The irresponsible, vacuous arguments surrounding the vaccination process and the malicious intent behind it

Opinions Saket Suryesh -
The most disgusting sight I have seen on the news recently is the politicians from the opposition making statements opposing the two vaccines, made in India.

Buying vaccines internationally is not like buying ‘off the shelf’ items, Govt talking with foreign vaccine makers: GOI clears vaccine myths

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In spite of full knowledge of the facts on vaccine supply, some leaders appear on TV daily and create panic among the people, said GOI

Rahul Gandhi goes to pay homage to Nehru, but a colourful man standing behind him steals the show. Read why and how

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Images of picturesque Shantivan, Nehru's memorial, sprawling over green expanse where Rahul Gandhi paid his tribute were shared by Congress' official handle.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
Entertainment

Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan for Radhe review, KRK had called him ‘Sallu Daadu’. Watch review here

OpIndia Staff -
"Corona damages lungs, this film damages brain. To watch this film in corona times is as risky as going to crowded place without masks," KRK says while giving 1 star rating to Radhe
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support
Read more
News Reports

Old video showing rapper MC Kode insulting Hinduism goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The video uploaded on YouTube on 12 June 2016 shows MC Kode or Aditya Tiwari insulting the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the cow
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
548,845FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com