On May 12, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that they have neutralized two top Hamas leaders in a targeted strike on Tuesday. The targets are identified as Hassan Kaogi, head of the Hamas military intelligence security department and Wail Issa, his deputy. In a tweet, IDF said, “Our fighter jets, with the ISA, neutralized key figures of Hamas’ intelligence: Hassan Kaogi, head of the Hamas military intelligence security department & his deputy Wail Issa, head of the military intelligence counterespionage department.” The IDF added, “Looks like our intel was better.”

Issa was said to be the brother of Marwas Issa, deputy commander of the Hamas military wing. Hassan and Issa were said to be responsible for rocket attacks on Israel. IDF also eliminated three additional senior Hamas officials identified as Bassam Issa, the Gaza Brigade commander, Rafa Salama, the Khan Younis Brigade commander and Mohammed Yazouri, the chief of Hamas intelligence.

Apart from Hamas leaders, three Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed were also killed in IDF strikes, which included Samah Abed al-Mamlouk, a Jihadi Islamist terrorist and Hassan Abu al-Ata, deputy commander of Islamic Jihad’s Gaza Brigade. According to Gaza-based Palestinian media, several others were injured in the attack. “An attack was carried out on a hiding place in which senior members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s rocket apparatus were staying,” the Israeli military said.

“Those who were eliminated were responsible for rocket fire by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, including in the most recent round of escalation,” they added.

What is happening in Israel?

The long-standing territorial-control issues between Israel and the pro-Palestinian forces have once again escalated, resulting in large-scale violence and attacks. Reports suggest that the fresh violence in the region took place after the eviction of illegal Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in east Jerusalem.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have escalated very high in Jerusalem for the last several days, with thousands of Palestinians clashing violently with Israeli forces at the Temple Mount. The holy site is deeply revered by both Muslims and Jews. Reportedly, over 800 Palestinians and more than 30 police officers were wounded in the clashes.