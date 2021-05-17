Monday, May 17, 2021
Home World US President Joe Biden approves $735 million weapons sales to Israel amidst tensions with...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

US President Joe Biden approves $735 million weapons sales to Israel amidst tensions with Palestine

As per US laws, the incumbent government is required to inform Congress of such sales, although official notification usually comes after Congress has informally agreed.

OpIndia Staff
US President approves $735 million weapons sale to Israel
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu with American President Joe Biden(Source: Al Jazeera)
3

As violence between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas escalates, American President Joe Biden has approved the sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel.

According to a report published in the Washington Post, a major part of the proposed sale is of Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMS, kits that transform so-called “dumb” bombs into precision-guided missiles. Israel, which has bought a great many numbers of JDAMS from the US in the past, has said that it has been using precision-guided missiles to attack Hamas hideouts in Gaza to avoid civilian casualties.

The Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on May 5, days before the tensions between Israel and Palestine spiralled into a full-fledged war, with Hamas terror outfit launching rockets towards Israel and the Jewish Nation retaliating back with even more ferocity. So far, about 200 Palestinians and 10 Israelis have died in the crisis that has been worse since the 2014 Hamas-Israeli war that lasted nearly two months.

As per US laws, the incumbent government is required to inform Congress of such sales, although official notification usually comes after Congress has informally agreed. Once the formal notification is made as in this case, the legislators have 20 days to object with a non-binding resolution of disapproval.

The weapons sale by the Joe Biden administration is likely to attract opposition from at least some members within his party who have been vocal in their support for Palestine.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine escalates after Hamas launches aerial rockets at the Jewish nation

Hostilities between Israel and its nemesis Hamas is at an all-time high, especially after the intense aerial exchanges that started on Tuesday evening and continued well past midnight. On Tuesday, Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas unleashed massive airstrikes against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets inside the country. The country’s air defence system, popularly known as Iron Dome, intercepted the continuous barrage of rockets targeting Tel Aviv and central Israel.

Israel, in response, stepped up its attacks on the Palestinian terror group Hamas inside Gaza Strip. The Israel Defence Forces carried out airstrikes on targets in Gaza in response to continued attacks by Hamas against Israel. During the retaliatory strikes on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike struck a high-rise office and residential building controlled by Hamas.

Last week, Israel attacked and destroyed the underground network of the tunnel, dubbed as the “Metro” that was used by Hamas for deploying terrorists and smuggling weapons.

A couple of days ago, in one of the most audacious attacks against Hamas, Israel demolished the Al Jalaa building that housed Al Jazeera and other international media offices. Israel defended the move claiming that Hamas operatives use tall buildings, including buildings used by the media outlets, to carry out their illegal activities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJoe Biden Israel weapons
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
News Reports

Punjab: CM Capt Amarinder accused of threatening Congress MLA for raising his voice in 2015 sacrilege case

OpIndia Staff -
Pargat Singh revealed to media that Punjab CM through Captain Sandhu said that he should be ready to face action.

West Bengal: TMC goons pelt stones at CBI office, attack journalists, try to break into Raj Bhawan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TMC goons reached Raj Bhawan and began agitating outside the premises. Later, some of the hooligans tried to scale the gate.

From vandalising synagogue with Nazi’s hooked cross to chants of ‘death to Jews’: Anti-Jew hate on the rise amid Israel-Palestine conflict

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Synagogues were also vandalised in Germany last week following the escalation of violence between Palestine and Israel. Protests and also become violent in France in Saturday.

Suicides among the Clergy of the Catholic Church in India: A disturbing trend

Opinions Suren -
Life in a convent or monastery is demanding, with rigorous prayer, penances and learning. Life as a parish priest is demanding in a very different manner. A parish priest’s life is a lonely one.

As ‘liberals’ and Islamists in India #StandWithIsrael, a deep dive into their profiles shows visceral hate for Hindus, Jews

Opinions Akshita Bhadauria -
It perhaps will not be completely incorrect to say that under the garb of Israel-Palestine conflict, some radicals in India are displaying their hate for Hindus in full glory.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-Palestine mob attacks Jewish man in Canada while chanting Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
A jewish girl who went tried to save the girl was also molested in Canada by pro-Palestine mob
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,197FansLike
545,249FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com