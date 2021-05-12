Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Updated:

Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts hundreds of rockets launched by the Palestinian terror group Hamas

The Israel Defence Forces also carried out airstrikes on targets in Gaza in response to continued attacks by Hamas against Israel.

OpIndia Staff
Israel's Iron Dome at work, intercepts hundreds of rockets launched by Hamas
Israel deploys 'Iron Dome' to intercept rockets launched by Hamas/ Image Source: Haaertz
Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas has unleashed massive terror strikes against Israel on Tuesday evening, firing hundreds of rockets inside the country.

On Wednesday, Israel stepped up its attacks on the Palestinian terror group Hamas inside Gaza Strip. The Israel Defence Forces carried out airstrikes on targets in Gaza in response to continued attacks by Hamas against Israel. During the retaliatory strikes on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike struck a high-rise office and residential building controlled by Hamas.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least five Israelis were killed after Hamas launched hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip. In response to the rocket attacks, the Israeli army has struck some 140 targets in the coastal enclave after Hamas openly joined Palestinian terrorists to intensify the clashes between the two sides.

In a statement, Hamas had said that it was “in the process of firing 110 rockets towards the city of Tel Aviv” and 100 rockets towards the southern town of Beersheva, “as reprisal for the restarting of strikes against civilian homes”.

Israel’s Iron Dome defends the country against Hamas rockets

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has also released a video of deploying its Iron Dome air defence system to intercept the continuous barrage of rockets targetting Tel Aviv and central Israel Tuesday evening.

The IDF has posted a series of video of its defence of its country. The IDF posted videos of Iron Dome intercepting a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas.

The IDF’s Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted rockets fired over southern Israel on Tuesday.

Here is another video of IDF launching defensive operations against continued attacks by Hamas against Israel.

The IDF had released a similar video on Monday displaying its defensive operations against a Hamas rocket attack on Ashkelon.

The high-tech ‘Iron Dome’ is a short-range air-defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars. The surface-to-air missile system has been deployed by Israel Defence Forces since 2011 and has helped reduce casualties from rocket attacks against Israeli cities. The air-defense system was developed by the Israeli defence firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries with support from the US.

The Iron Dome air defence system is considered one of the world’s most advanced, with a reported success rate of more than 90%. However, some rockets have made it through and resulted in deaths in Israel due to the sustained rocket launches by Hamas.

The long-standing territorial-control issues between Israel and the pro-Palestinian forces have once again escalated, resulting in large scale violence and attacks. The eviction of illegal Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in east Jerusalem has now stoked tensions and sparked fresh violence in the region.

Prior to the latest exchange of fire, Israeli police were attacked by Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. The Israel police had come under severe attack by Palestinians, who pelted stones and unleashed heavy attacks on them inside the Al-Aqsa compound. More than 21 officers were wounded after attacks by Palestinians during the attacks on Monday.

