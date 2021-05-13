Friday, May 14, 2021
Updated:

‘Just order Shaheen to attack’: Pakistanis want Imran Khan to use missiles and show off their nuclear power against Israel

One Pakistani user demanded that Khan to use Shaheen 3 surface-to-surface missile against Israel. Its effective firing range is 2,500-3,000 kms. Distance from Pakistan's Lahore to Israel's Jerusalem is little over 5,000 kms. If fired, the Shaheen 3 missile is likely to fall somewhere in Iran.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistanis want Imran Khan to launch missile and nuclear attack against Israel
Pakistanis are an ambitious lot. As the Hamas and Islamic terrorists continue to attack Israel, Pakistanis are not only standing in solidarity with Palestine but also egging their Prime Minister to show it to the world how Pakistan is a nuclear state.

Pakistani Twitter user upset at not being able to do anything despite being a nuclear power country

On Wednesday, Khan took to Twitter to introduce himself as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and stood in solidarity with Gaza and Palestine while misattributing a quote to American intellectual Noam Chomsky.

Actually, Chomsky in a December 2012 article had attributed the above quote, “You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all, but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back.” to a man in Gaza who had written this on a placard.

However, a Pakistani citizen was irked and questioned Khan on what is the point of being a nuclear power country when the PM is just tweeting.

Pakistanis discussing nuclear attack on Israel

Another Pakistani tried to put sense on how just throwing a nuclear bomb at Israel may not be a good idea. To that, Ahmed Sheikh explained how he does not want Pakistan to use nuclear bomb, but just wants Imran Khan to threaten Israel.

Standing with Muslims first priority

Another Pakistani user asked why should Pakistan get involved in someone else’s’ war. To that, Sheikh said that it is a war of Muslims and standing with Muslims should be their first priority.

Another Pakistani, Bilal questioned the allocation to defence when missiles are not being used currently.

Pakistanis getting excited at using missiles on Israel

Bilal asked Khan, “Do we have these atom bombs and missiles to use as decoration at weddings?” He claimed that Pakistan spends so much money on defence, but today their ‘Qibla-e-Awwal’ (Al-Aqsa mosque) is in hands of ‘others’ and hence Khan should be ashamed.

To that, another Pakistani Twitter user said how the country need not use atom bomb but there are other weapons that can be used to help Palestine terrorists.

Pakistani wanting to use Shaheen on Israel

Another Pakistani user asked the missile enthusiast to keep patience as if Pakistan shows aggression, Israel will start a world war.

Another Pakistani user was glad that she was not the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Imran Khan is as this is not time to get emotional.

Imran Khan appreciation tweet

The Twitter user said that Khan is thinking about the 22 crore Pakistanis and hence not taking any step emotionally.

“Do something”

Other Pakistani users also egged Khan to not only do condemnation but also to ‘do something’ and show bravery.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is currently struggling with its debt. Pakistan’s external debt increased by USD 3 billion in the six months ended in December 2020. Its total external debt stands at USD 115.7 billion.

Israel-Palestine conflict

Conflict between Israel and Palestine escalated when Palestinian terror unit Hamas fired multiple rockets at Jerusalem, and the Israeli Defense Forces responding back in kind. The main reason behind the current conflict is the Sheikh Jarrah property dispute, a dispute which can lead to the evictions of around 300 Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighborhood.

Pakistanis, now wants to nuke Israel.

