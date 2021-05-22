Saturday, May 22, 2021
Home Politics As Kamal Nath wants to 'burn the country' again, read about his role in...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Kamal Nath wants to ‘burn the country’ again, read about his role in the 1984 genocide and why he thinks he should be applauded for it

In an interview with 'journalist' Barkha Dutt on NDTV in June 2016, Kamal Nath said that he should be applauded for his 'service' during the anti-Sikh riots.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Kamal Nath wants 'applause' for his role in 1984 genocide
Screengrab of the video
6

A day after former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath was seen inciting Congress workers in a viral video to ‘set fire’ over the ongoing farmers’ stir, another video of him regarding his questionable conduct during the 1984 Sikh genocide has now surfaced on social media.

In an interview with ‘journalist’ Barkha Dutt on NDTV in June 2016, Kamal Nath said that he should be applauded for his ‘service’ during the anti-Sikh riots. At around 4:10 minutes into the conversation, the Congress leader read an excerpt from the Nanavati Commission report.

“It is not possible for the Commission to say that he has in any manner instigated the mob or he was involved in the attack on the Gurduwara. Before that they say, therefore, it would not be proper to come to the conclusion that Shri Kamal Nath had in any manner instigated the mob,” he read.

However, Kamal Nath deliberately omitted a key phrase ‘in the absence of better evidence’ from the excerpt. As such, the Nanvati Commission did not exonerate him but instead pointed out to the lack of good investigation and gathering of strong evidence. On being confronted by Barkha Dutt, Kamal Nath claimed that he was there on November 1, 1984 at the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj and stopped the Congress sponsored mob from attacking Sikhs and the Gurdwara.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/NDTV)

The Nanavati Commission also made a crucial observation that the reply filed by the Congress leader in the affidavit was ‘vague.’ It reiterated that Kamal Nath failed to provide exact information about whether he reached the Gurdwara alone or with the mob that he was a part of. He had also failed to answer whether he looked for police or sought help to stop the frenzied mob. In his defence, he claimed that the affidavit was filed after 22 years, and as such he couldn’t recollect the details.

He justified saying that he tried to even pacify the mob and that the police asked him to do so. He also alleged that his ‘timely intervention’ helped police to bring in additional forces and restraint the crowd. Kamal Nath said, “And I think I should be applauded for it.” He also added that he did not regret his actions at the Gurdwara.

The findings of the Nanavati Commission report

Monish Sanjay Suri, witness No. 17, testified before the Nanavati Commission against the Congress leader. “He (Suri) stated that Kamal Nath tried to control the crowd and the crowd was looking at him for directions. He did not hear Kamal Nath giving any direction to the mob. He merely saw him speaking to different persons who were in the mob. He reiterated before the Commission that Kamal Nath did not make any attempt to control the situation near the Gurudwara,” the report noted. At the same time, the Nanavati Commission remarked that Kamal Nath had left before the arrival of the Police Commissioner.

Witness No. 2 Mukhtiar Singh, who lived in the Gurdwara quarters, deposed that at around 4 pm, he saw a huge crowd of 4000 people led by Congress leader Kamal Nath. The Commission however said that Singh was standing quite a distance away from the Congress leader and that it wasn’t possible for him to overhear the conversation between Nath and the mob. As such, the report said that Singh’s inference was based on gestures made by Kamal Nath and thus not ‘conclusive’ evidence. Kamal Nath was never tried in court for his questionable role in the 1984 Sikh genocide.

Kamal Nath directs Congress workers to engage in arson

Yesterday, a 20-second long video was released by the Madhya Pradesh BJP Unit in which Kamal Nath could be seen addressing a virtual meeting and urging the Congress workers that it was the right moment to ‘set fire’ and fight for justice for farmers. “Tum logon ko aag lagani hai. Maine kaha tha yeh aag lagane ka mauka hai. Kisaano ke saath nyay ho… dusra kaam hai aag lagao (You people have to set fire. I have told you this is the right opportunity to set fire. Let there be justice for farmers…The second task is to set fire),” Kamal Nath could be heard in the video.

The farmer protests have been continuing along the Delhi borders for over six months. There is enough evidence to suggest that the protests are inorganic and politically motivated. In their bid to undermine the central government, the Congress party fueled the protests, which also saw the involvement of Khalistani elements and their sympathisers such as Deep Sidhu, Khalsa Aid and other dubious characters and entities.

The support of Punjab Congress leaders to the protest was initially apparent, but as the protest snowballed into a widespread demonstration, senior Congress leaders also threw their weight behind the protests, which later turned violent when protester stormed the national capital on the republic day. The Congress party was seen celebrating the violence that convulsed Delhi on January 26, 2021.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKamal Nath anti-Sikh riots
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

As Kamal Nath wants to ‘burn the country’ again, read about his role in the 1984 genocide and why he thinks he should be...

OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Barkha Dutt in 2016, Kamal Nath said that he should be applauded for his 'service' during the anti-Sikh riots.
News Reports

‘Indian Corona’: How Kamal Nath used ‘Indian strain’ trope, now proved to originate in US and Denmark, to exonerate China, tarnish India

OpIndia Staff -
Video of Kamal Nath has come forward in which he could be seen absolving China for COVID and implicating India, calling it 'Indian Corona'

11.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses wasted in Rajasthan, BJP leader slams Congress for the criminal act: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A total of 11.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine which amounts to almost 7 per cent, has been wasted in the Congress-ruled state.

‘No such variant exists’: Modi Government asks social media firms to remove reference to ‘Indian variant’ of COVID-19

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Indian government asked all social media companies to take down any content that refers to an "Indian variant" of COVID-19

After Congress toolkit, video of Kamal Nath asking Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over farmers protest surfaces on social media

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A video of former MP CM Kamal Nath inciting Congress workers to 'set fire' over farmer protests has surfaced on the internet

India today, Rajdeep Sardesai peddle lies about cremation ground for Covid-19 victims in Almora in Uttarakhand: Here is the truth

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Almora admin has set up a dedicated cremation ground in Almora, India Today and Rajdeep Sardesai claimed it is open field

Recently Popular

Social Media

Business Standard declares the PM of India as the marketing manager of colgate: How they made a fool of themselves

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard somehow managed to blame Narendra Modi for the dip in fortunes of Colgate, the toothpaste brand.
Read more
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
News Reports

CNN’s Jewish anchor interrupts Pakistan Foreign Minister, calls out his anti-Semitic statements on TV

OpIndia Staff -
CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga called out Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi over his anti-Semitic statements.
Read more
News Reports

Congress party forces ABP News to drop former party leader Shehzad Poonawalla from debate on the toolkit

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party threatened ABP news that they will participate in a debate on the toolkit if Shehzad Poonawalla is part of it
Read more
News Reports

Haryana Mob Lynching: Asif Khan killed due to mob rivalry, not because he was a Muslim, local says was part of gang that killed...

OpIndia Staff -
Villagers say that Asif Khan was member of the gang that had killed Nikita Tomar, and he was murdered in gang rivalry
Read more
News Reports

After Congress toolkit, video of Kamal Nath asking Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over farmers protest surfaces on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of former MP CM Kamal Nath inciting Congress workers to 'set fire' over farmer protests has surfaced on the internet
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,454FansLike
546,961FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com