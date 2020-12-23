Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Rahul Gandhi won't know whether potatoes grow above or below soil’: BJP leader Narottam...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Rahul Gandhi won’t know whether potatoes grow above or below soil’: BJP leader Narottam Mishra slams Congress for misleading farmers on farm laws

Addressing media in Bhopal, Narottan Mishra came down heavily on the Congress party, taking potshots at former party president Rahul Gandhi and Madhya Pradesh ex-chief minister Kamal Nath.

OpIndia Staff
66

Blaming the Congress and the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ of misleading and instigating farmers against the new agricultural bills, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a dig at the Gandhi scion saying that Rahul Gandhi would not even know if potatoes grow under or above the soil. He mocked Rahul Gandhi for driving a tractor earlier with a cushioned sofa installed in it and said that the Congress party should stop their drama over farmers.

Addressing media in Bhopal, Narottan Mishra came down heavily on the Congress party, taking potshots at former party president Rahul Gandhi and Madhya Pradesh ex-chief minister Kamal Nath: “Congress leader Kamal Nath ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove ‘sofa-cum-tractor’ do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground”.

Rahul Gandhi and his tractor rally on cushioned, custom-made sofas

For the unversed, Rahul Gandhi had become a subject of mockery when images surfaced in October showing him sitting on what appeared to be cushioned, custom-made sofas on a tractor during a rally in Punjab to protest against the centre’s controversial farm laws. Gandhi had taken out a series of tractor rallies named ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ across the Congress-ruled northern state to protest against the three farm laws being seen as major reforms in the agriculture sector.

Moreover, Narottam Mishra accused the ‘tukde tukde gang’ of instigating the farmers against the new farm laws. He alleged that those who were behind the anti-CAA protest are once again busy spreading falsehood against the agricultural reforms brought in by the central government.

Tukde Tukde Gang came to be a colloquial term used to refer to those who have often stood with elements who want to see India break up, or those who have actively worked towards it. One recalls the JNU event that was meant to commemorate terrorist Afzal Guru where ‘Bharat tere tukde honge, Inshallah Inshallah’ slogans were raised. Those ‘tukde tukde’ slogans came to be the identity of the ‘tukde tukde gang’.

Asking what is ‘black’ in these farm laws, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister questioned why so far no one could explain the ‘black laws’. “I could not understand what is ‘black’ in these farm laws. This ‘tukde-tukde gang’ is the one instigating and misleading the farmers. So far, no one could explain the ‘black laws’,” he said.

Congress manifesto for General elections 2019 promised abolition of APMC Act

It is pertinent to note here that while Rahul Gandhi emphatically expressed his support for the farmers and railed against the lack of MSP and APMC, the Congress manifesto from 2019 General Assembly elections reveals a diametrically opposite stand of the party when it went to polls last year.

The Congress Manifesto for the 2019 General elections stated that it would abolish the APMC Act altogether. “Congress will repeal the Agriculture Produce MArket Committees Act(APMC) and make agricultural produce—including exports and inter-state trade—free from all restrictions,” the manifesto read.

Congress promised for the complete abolition of the APMC Act in its manifesto while the Modi government has not repealed the APMC Act in its entirety. 

Rahul Gandhi and his theatrics over the farm bills to continue

Despite everything being out in the open, Congress party has shamelessly continued to exploit the agitation to gain political brownie points. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi is set to lead a demonstration on December 24 (Thursday) from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan in ‘farmers’ support. He will start at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs. After that, along with and other senior leaders, he will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum with signatures of 2 crore people, said Congress MP K Suresh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Govt of India launches Grand Challenge for strengthening COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network with Rs 3.85 crore total prize, read details

OpIndia Staff -
The challenge invites participation from innovative startups and emerging technology specialists to augment and scale CoWIN platform
Read more
News Reports

From murder to bomb blasts to hurling bricks: 8 incidents of violence against BJP in West Bengal in December alone

OpIndia Staff -
Though TMC has been always been in a denial mode, the fact is that BJP workers have always been at the receiving end in West Bengal
Read more

Maharashtra: Farmer commits suicide after writing a letter to minister Bacchu Kadu, alleges assault by police and orange traders

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Farmer Ashok Bhuyar has accused orange traders Shaikh Ameen and Shaikh Gafoor along with Police SI Deepak Jadhav for pushing him to commit suicide.

West Bengal: After Suvendu Adhikari’s exit, four TMC ministers skip cabinet meeting, speculations rife

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The political landscape in West Bengal heats up as the state gears up for assembly elections in 2021

West Bengal: Violence breaks out between TMC workers and followers of Suvendu Adhikari; BJP workers also join in

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The violence reportedly took place in Ramnagar area of East Midnapore during a rally organised by Suvendu Adhikari

J-K DDC elections: BJP wins big in Jammu region, emerges as single largest party while Gupkar alliance bags 110 seats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the BJP has dominated the Jammu regions, Gupkar alliance has won big in Kashmir region.

Recently Popular

World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Central government merges four film units with NFDC, revises DTH guidelines

OpIndia Staff -
The Union cabinet has merged five film units to create one government entity to handle all issues related to movies
Read more
News Reports

‘Rahul Gandhi won’t know whether potatoes grow above or below soil’: BJP leader Narottam Mishra slams Congress for misleading farmers on farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
"Rahul Gandhi, who drove ‘sofa-cum-tractor’ do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground", Narottam Mishra said
Read more
News Reports

“Childish”: Sanjay Jha attacks Congress for playing petty politics over his new book

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Jha said that his book is not anti-Congress, but it touches upon the flaws of the party and its leadership
Read more
News Reports

Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa manhandles a woman journalist, takes away memory card of the camera that recorded the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa tried to snatch the camera from the RPD 24 cameraman and manhandled the female journalist
Read more
News Reports

Govt of India launches Grand Challenge for strengthening COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network with Rs 3.85 crore total prize, read details

OpIndia Staff -
The challenge invites participation from innovative startups and emerging technology specialists to augment and scale CoWIN platform
Read more
News Reports

From murder to bomb blasts to hurling bricks: 8 incidents of violence against BJP in West Bengal in December alone

OpIndia Staff -
Though TMC has been always been in a denial mode, the fact is that BJP workers have always been at the receiving end in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Farmer commits suicide after writing a letter to minister Bacchu Kadu, alleges assault by police and orange traders

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer Ashok Bhuyar has accused orange traders Shaikh Ameen and Shaikh Gafoor along with Police SI Deepak Jadhav for pushing him to commit suicide.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: After Suvendu Adhikari’s exit, four TMC ministers skip cabinet meeting, speculations rife

OpIndia Staff -
The political landscape in West Bengal heats up as the state gears up for assembly elections in 2021
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Guwahati now has its own human milk bank, first in Northeast

OpIndia Staff -
The first Human Milk Bank in Northeast was inaugurated in Satribari Christian Hospital (SCH), Guwahati, Assam
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Violence breaks out between TMC workers and followers of Suvendu Adhikari; BJP workers also join in

OpIndia Staff -
The violence reportedly took place in Ramnagar area of East Midnapore during a rally organised by Suvendu Adhikari
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com