Friday, May 21, 2021
After Congress toolkit, video of Kamal Nath asking Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over farmers protest surfaces on social media

Kamal Nath was seen addressing a virtual meeting and urging the Congress workers that it was the right moment to 'set fire' and fight for justice for farmers

OpIndia Staff
after Congess toolkit, video of former MP CM Kamal Nath surfaces online
Kamal Nath(Source: New Indian Express)
Days after social media websites were abuzz with toolkit, allegedly linked to the Congress party, which contained in detailed a plan to malign the Modi government amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, a video of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath has been doing the rounds on internet where he is seen inciting Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over the ongoing farmers’ stir.

The 20-second long video was released by the Madhya Pradesh BJP Unit in which Kamal Nath could be seen addressing a virtual meeting and urging the Congress workers that it was the right moment to ‘set fire’ and fight for justice for farmers.

“Tum logon ko aag lagani hai. Maine kaha tha yeh aag lagane ka mauka hai. Kisaano ke saath nyay ho… dusra kaam hai aag lagao (You people have to set fire. I have told you this is the right opportunity to set fire. Let there be justice for farmers…The second task is to set fire),” Kamal Nath could be heard in the video.

The farmer protests have been continuing along the Delhi borders for over six months. There have been enough evidence to suggest that the protests are inorganic and politically motivated. In their bid to undermine the central government, the Congress party fuelled the protests, which also saw the involvement of Khalistani elements and their sympathisers such as Deep Sidhu, Khalsa Aid and other dubious characters and entities.

The support of Punjab Congress leaders to the protest was initially apparent, but as the protest snowballed into a widespread demonstration, senior Congress leaders also threw their weight behind the protests, which later turned violent when protester stormed the national capital on the republic day. The Congress party was seen celebrating the violence that convulsed Delhi on January 26, 2021.

Congress toolkit entailing a detailed plan to malign the Modi government exposed

The video of Kamal Nath provoking Congress workers to set fire comes at a time when the party was already accused of using a toolkit to attack the BJP government at the centre amidst the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak. The toolkit, allegedly linked to the Congress party, entailed point-by-point and elaborate instructions for the loyal Congress supporters and workers to milk the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and exploit it to paint the Modi government in a bad light.

From maligning the Kumbh Mela and describing it as ‘super spreader’ to using international media and ‘friendly’ journalists to defame PM Modi, to blocking beds and hoarding other essential supplies for favourable social media PR, the content of the toolkit included a range of directives for the loyal Congress leaders and supporters to be followed to paint PM Modi and his government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak in a bad light.

In an attempt to salvage itself, the Congress party declared the toolkit to be fake. It even got propganda pusher AltNews to ‘fact-check’ the authenticity of the toolkit, which in turn came up with such flimsy arguments and ludicrous justifications that far from exonerating Congress of any wrongdoing, it only served to deepen the doubts about its involvement in creating and using the toolkit.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

