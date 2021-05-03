Swarajya Magazine journalist Swati Goel Sharma today shared a video from Rajasthan’s Kota where a Nagar Nigam van was seen blaring audio through its loudspeaker, which said that people are dying in the country because of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute.

“Friends, listen and understand this thing carefully. A crisis has wreaked havoc in India following the demolition of Babri Masjid. Why have there been so many deaths in India? Since the Supreme Court’s decision on Babri dispute, things have not been good in the country,” the audio said.

The rest of the video pic.twitter.com/dAXNwUevLE — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) May 3, 2021

The van was plying the streets of Kota when some aware citizens took cognisance of the audio being blared out of its loudspeaker. They accosted the driver and asked him about the hateful and misleading message being broadcasted through its loudspeaker.

“Babri verdict where court decided to break the Babri mosque and build a temple is the reason the pandemic has spread to this level in India. Since this verdict, something or the other has happened in India…” the audio recording plays before being paused.

The driver of the van could be seen admitting in the video that he was asked to broadcast the message through its loudspeaker by a contractor named Rohit.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India delivered a historic judgement ending a dispute that spanned for centuries. The top court handed over the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid land to the Hindu parties, making way for Hindu devotees to have a grand Ram Mandir at the birthplace of Lord Ram. The Apex court also ordered the union government to provide 5 acres of land at an alternate site at a prominent location in Ayodhya to the Sunni Waqf Board to rebuild the Babri Masjid which was demolished in 1992.

OpIndia tried to contact Kota Nagar Nigam to get their response on the controversial audio message being transmitted through its vehicles. However, we could not get in touch with them as their mobile phone seems to have been turned off. We will update the story if and when we get inputs from the Nagar Nigam on the matter.