Lebanon fires at Israel, IDF launches ground, air attacks on Hamas in Gaza

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Lebanon launched a fresh attack on the Jewish State. The incident has sparked off fears about a possible escalation of the current conflict.

As per reports, the Israeli military has confirmed the firing of 3 rockets from Lebanon. However, the rockets did not cause any damage or fatalities since they fell into the Mediterranean Sea. As such, no sirens were used to alert the citizens. The rockets were launched from the Qlaishesh area near the Israel border. According to Lebanese media sources, the attack was executed by ‘Palestinian factions in Lebanon.

As per Al-Jadeed news channel, the rockets were not fired from the launchpads of Islamic terror outfit Hezbollah. Palestinian factions in Lebanon have attacked Israel in the past as well. In 2006, the Jewish State had fought a war against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon. However, the border had been quiet since the war.

Israel Defence Forces carry out ground and air attacks against terrorist outfits

On Thursday (April 13) evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out bombardment against Islamic terror outfits in the Gaza region. In a tweet, the IDF had informed that the operation was underway in the form of both air and ground attacks. Earlier, it had called thousands of reverse forces at the border. Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces had asked the citizens, who have been living within 4kms of the border, to remain within their bomb shelters. This was done in anticipating rocket-firing by Hamas from Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned, “I said that we would exact a very heavy price on Hamas, we are doing this and we will continue with great force. The final word has not been said, and this operation will continue for as long as needed.”

About 7000 reservists, followed by additional 9000 military personnel, have been called to enter combat and support the headquarters in according to the ‘Operation Guardian of the Walls.’ These troops will be stationed in the Central, Southern, and Northern Command of IDF as other troops are deployed to other military operations.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

The hostilities between the Jewish nation and its nemesis Hamas are at an all-time high, especially after the intense aerial exchanges that started on Tuesday evening and continued well past midnight. On Tuesday, Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas unleashed massive airstrikes against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets inside the country.

The country’s air defence system, popularly known as the Iron Dome, intercepted the continuous barrage of rockets targeting Tel Aviv and central Israel Tuesday evening. Israel, in response, stepped up its attacks on the Palestinian terror group Hamas inside Gaza Strip. The Israel Defence Forces carried out airstrikes on targets in Gaza in response to continued attacks by Hamas against Israel.

During the retaliatory strikes on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike struck a high-rise office and residential building controlled by Hamas. At least 103 people have been killed in Gaza in the past 4 days. The violence is the culmination of weeks of tensions in Jerusalem, with clashes taking place between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, a chronic flashpoint in the protracted Israel-Palestine conflict. The mosque is perched on a 35-acre site known by Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary. It is also revered by Jews as the Temple Mount.